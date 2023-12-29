Dunkeld burger shack owner asks ‘cowardly’ customers to reconsider ‘vengeful’ reviews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld burger shack owner asks ‘cowardly’ customers to reconsider ‘vengeful’ reviews

The 'anti-vegan' burger business The Craft Diner has received bad reviews online - which owner and chef Orkun Cevik says are morally 'wrong'.

By Joanna Bremner
Orkun Cevik, chef and owner at The Craft Diner in Dunkeld.
Orkun Cevik, chef and owner at The Craft Diner in Dunkeld says leaving poor reviews during the festive period is thoughtless and "vengeful". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In a wee car park in Dunkeld, chef Orkun Cevik spends 95 hours a week making burgers and serving customers solo at The Craft Diner.

He works six and a half days at the craft burger shack, and even when he’s not serving food, he’s still working.

The venue is a small, dark green shack, tucked away behind the loos in the Atholl Street Car Park in the Perthshire village of Dunkeld.

There, Orkun works away entirely on his own, hand crafting more than a hundred burgers a day, he says.

“Even on Tuesdays when I’m off, if you should see the top of my dining table, you would get lost in it,” he says.

“Invoices, emails, things I need to do, people I need to call.

“When you work so hard like that, and then you get reviewed like this, you sit down and say, I don’t deserve that.”

The Craft Diner burger shack in Dunkeld.
Orkun Cevik, chef and owner of The Craft Diner burger shack in Dunkeld works six and a half days a week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

After reviews online which Orkun branded his burgers “greasy”, he is speaking out against people who leave hateful comments and reviews online, especially during the festive period.

And though he seems tough as nails it still gets under his skin when people criticise his hand-crafted burgers.

“I am trying to be the best one,” says 48-year-old Orkun.

“I don’t want to be the good one, I don’t want to be okay one, I don’t want to be alright one, I don’t really want to be a lovely one.

“What I want is to be the best one. That’s why I work so hard.”

‘I’m not a saint, I’m a chef – we all make mistakes’

“But,” Orkun argues, “it’s not just at this time of year, people should comment like this period.”

While bad reviews online during the lead up to Christmas are especially damaging to businesses, Orkun says that they shouldn’t happen at any point.

“Social media showed us how so many people on earth are cowardly,” he adds.

“You had a burger in my place and you had a problem with it? Call me.

“If you want me to succeed, tell me and I can fix the issue.

“I will say come over, your burger is on the house, let me fix it for you and we can come up with another idea. I will thank them for the feedback.

“Because in the end, I am not a saint, I’m a chef. We all make mistakes.

“I consecutively cook 8-10 hours a day on my own. A burger may go out a degree wrong.

“When I serve people, my first question is always, ‘how is the meal’?”

Orkun Cevik inside the The Craft Diner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Orkun published a video on The Craft Diner’s Instagram page, urging those leaving bad reviews to reconsider.

“But if you go home, go online, you are creating a different problem,” he adds.

“If you are a genuine person, we will handle it as adults.

“If you put a comment online like that, it is vengeance. It is so wrong.”

Orkun has also been subject to racial abuse at his burger spot in the past.

The Craft Diner chef’s plea on behalf of hospitality during festive season

In hospitality, says Orkun, staff work as hard as they can, despite illness, injury or exhaustion.

“Believe me, if you ever hear the stories, you will sit down and cry,” he says.

“For example, a few years ago around Christmastime, I burned my right hand so bad.

“It was Friday night and I couldn’t go home because people were waiting out there for their burgers. I had my right hand in the cold water and the left one out cooking.

“The pain wouldn’t go away. But the next morning I woke up, rubbed my hand and I went back to work again.”

Eventually the burn became infected and his wife convinced Orkun to take time off.

“That pain that you go through,” he says, “some people don’t understand that.

“I’m hoping that this conversation will help people to respect hospitality.

“It breaks my heart.”

