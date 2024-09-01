Were we served an ace for lunch at Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Restaurant Reviews

Were we served an ace for lunch at Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel?

Restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon finds out whether the food at Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel is a straight sets win or a tiebreaker.

To go with story by Katy Gordon. Restaurant review of Cromlix House Hotel Picture shows; Food at Cromlix Hotel. Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck. Katy Gordon/DCT Media Date; 26/08/2024
To go with story by Katy Gordon. Restaurant review of Cromlix House Hotel Picture shows; Food at Cromlix Hotel. Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck. Katy Gordon/DCT Media Date; 26/08/2024
By Katy Gordon

After a tennis mad summer, and given that it was likely to be Andy Murray’s last competitive season, I thought it was a good time to try the menu at his hotel near Dunblane.

I am an avid menu-checker before I visit anywhere, so I was pleasantly surprised that the five-star hotel offered a set menu of three courses for just £37, making it a great way to enjoy some fine dining without a hefty price tag.

What is Cromlix Hotel like?

Set in acres of wooded grounds, Cromlix is a hidden haven.

But once you traverse the long driveway, the trees part and you see this amazing historic building, which was brought back to life lovingly.

Cromlix Hotel.

In front of the hotel is a croquet lawn, which also had a beautiful tent area to sit in when we visited. And walking inside, old meets new as the decor is a mix of dark and vivid tones.

But it’s not teeming with Andy Murray pictures and memorabilia. In fact aside from the purple and green tennis court next to the car park there’s no visible signs of the sporting legend anywhere.

The bar at Cromlix Hotel.

We were warmly greeted and offered a drink at the bar while we looked at the menus, but we chose to go straight to our table, which was in a lovely sunny area of the building.

Game (set, match) on the Cromlix hotel menu

For my starter I had the wood pigeon terrine, which was served with Perthshire rhubarb, braised chicory and a small saffron milk bread.

It was a beautiful square of terrine, that was incredibly silky and smooth.

It was well seasoned and just the right amount.

Wood pigeon terrine at the Cromlix House Hotel.

Next to it on the plate was a small round of the saffron milk bread, which was nicely warmed and so soft when I opened it up.

I just wish there had been one more – the ratio of terrine to bread was a wee bit off.

And cutting through the rich creaminess of the terrine and the fluffiness of the bread was the fresh rhubarb and braised chicory.

My mum, who I just had to bring for this dining experience, went for the grilled mackerel fillet with coconut and chilli salad, avocado and pickled ginger.

Grilled mackerel fillet with coconut and chilli salad, avocado and pickled ginger.

She happily tucked in and after a few silent moments to savour those first couple of bites she told me that the fish was extremely succulent and tender, with a lot of subtle flavours.

The avocado was served as a puree on the plate, which was well paired with the fresh and strong flavours of the coconut and chilli salad.

Good ramen can be hard to find – did we find it our our Cromlix hotel review?

For her main course mum chose the vegetarian option – ramen with tofu, spring vegetables and a poached egg on top.

When she had been ordering she had questioned how spicy the ramen broth was and the chef couldn’t be more helpful in making sure it wasn’t going to be too hot for her.

They even offered to give her a wee taste before she put the order in.

The ramen at Cromlix hotel.

Good ramen can be hard to find and I’ll be honest, we weren’t expecting to find it at Cromlix.

But the vegetables were nice and crunchy, the egg was perfectly poached and although there were spices in the broth, it brought a warm and depth of flavour as opposed to a straight heat.

My glazed pork cheek and fillet with harissa spiced sweet potato, served atop a bowl of braised lentils, was about as far from mum’s light and fresh ramen as you can get.

glazed pork cheek and fillet with braised lentils and harissa spiced sweet potato.

But not in a bad way, just that it was such an earthy and decadent dish – and when was the last time you saw braised lentils on a menu?

The pork was so well cooked, it just fell apart and I could have used a spoon to eat the whole dish (I didn’t!).

The lentils were braised in a broth that was so flavourful that it didn’t just serve as a “missable” side. It was an integral part of the dish that paired perfectly with the pork.

Was dessert a ‘fault’?

And then it was onto dessert.

I have a slight fear that if your starter and mains are amazing, there’s a real risk of puddings being a letdown.

My fears were quelled, however, by the dishes we were served.

Valrhona dulcey chocolate with green apple.

My Valrhona dulcey chocolate with green apple, miso and palmier was so beautiful when it was presented.

It truly was like a work of art and as I ate I realised how much work had gone into concocting this dish.

The crunch of the pastry palmier along with the tartness of the apple, was the ideal counterbalance to the thick, rich chocolate.

I’d never thought about putting chocolate and apples together (other than the odd toffee apple alternative on Halloween) but it worked so well. It was unusual but so satisfying.

As I was enjoying that mum was tucking into her orange and olive oil cake, with candied pistachios and citrus labneh.

Orange and olive oil cake.

It was a gentle blend of flavours that was comforting but the bite of the nuts gave a bit of texture to the dish.

Verdict

Cromlix is as close to perfection as I’ve found when it comes to dining in Perthshire and its surroundings.

Every single fork, napkin, plate is meticulously placed and the whole thing gives it a real feeling that you are indulging in something special.

But it also doesn’t have the formality of some of the stuffier five-star establishments and that’s a good thing.

If you are looking for a real touch of class, with extra care and attention, then Cromlix is the place to go.

Information:

Address: Cromlix Hotel, Cromlix, Kinbuck, Stirling FK15 9JT

Website: https://www.cromlix.com

Price: £37 for three courses (a service charge is added on top of this)

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 4.5/5
Surrounding: 5/5

More from Restaurant Reviews

Haggis bon bons at UHI Perth's Treetops Restaurant. Image: Isla Glen/DCT
How was my £12 three-course meal - made by students - at UHI Perth?
Joanna Bremner, food and drink journalist, visited The Physician in St Andrews for a review. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Is The Physician in St Andrews 'the best cocktail bar in town'?
Some of the dishes Cat Thomson enjoyed on her review of Gracie's Broughty Ferry, including Return of the Mac macaroni and cheese. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did brunch menu deliver on decadence at Broughty Ferry cafe?
4
Brian Stormont tried a range of dishes on his visit to One Two Three Cup of Tea. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
One Two Three Cup of Tea: Couple’s dream come true is well worth a…
Beef cheek and short rib Barolo Ragu at La Vista, Cameron House.
La Vista at Cameron House serves breathtaking views - but how is the food?
Was the pub grub at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven up to scratch for our restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven live up to my pub grub expectations?
Longparke Farmshop and Cafe is a popular spot in Monifieth, but does it live up to that reputation? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Does Longparke Farmshop and Cafe in Monifieth deserve its popular status?
Having heard great things about Little Italy, St Andrews, would the eatery live up to my high expectations? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Were my high expectations met at Little Italy in St Andrews?
The Woodside Hotel, Doune.
A meal of highs - and lows - at The Woodside Hotel in Doune
Restaurant reviewer Cat Thomson visited Forgan's Broughty after a poor previous visit in the hopes the venue would make up for its past failings. What did she think? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Were festive woes forgiven after dinner at Forgan's Broughty Ferry?
6

Conversation