Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts

Cononsyth Farm boss Angus Dowell's "misplaced enthusiasm" landed him with a five-figure fine and a criminal record.

By Ross Gardiner
Angus Dowell
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus egg farmer who blamed “misplaced enthusiasm” for ignoring a council enforcement order has been fined £13,000.

Angus Dowell co-runs the contentious 64,000-chicken Summerhill Eggs at Cononsyth Farm near Arbroath with his father and sought to expand their operation.

Development there has been vigorously opposed by a local protest group, racking up scores of objections from neighbours.

Dowell was once accused of trying to bribe opponents to his enterprise with potatoes.

Angus Council eventually granted conditional planning permission but in a bid to meet supermarket demands, Dowell started work before conditions were met, including relating to nearby roads.

He was served with an enforcement notice but that did not deter the 29-year-old businessman.

His “disobedience” in prioritising honouring supermarket contracts landed him with the heavy fine and a criminal conviction.

‘Misplaced enthusiasm’

At a sentencing hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, Dowell’s solicitor Kevin Clancy said: “What I hope comes through is we do have a remorseful accused.

“These are matters that he has taken on board. Lessons are to be learned.

“I think I can say that this is a development that was well received… proposals were viewed at least relatively positively by the local authority.

“The delay in obtaining permission to construct passing places is probably the crux of this issue.

“Mr Dowell misplaced enthusiasm to get on with his operation.

“Mr Dowell accepts that with the benefit of hindsight, contracts shouldn’t have been entered into.

“He was faced with a choice… the wrong choice was made.

Cononsyth Farm
The case centred around Cononsyth Farm.

“Were this to happen again, Mr Dowell recognises time would need to be taken.”

Mr Clancy stressed his client’s enforcement breach related to a development which now exists as planned.

He added that this month, Angus Council and Sepa visited the site and were satisfied all conditions are now met.

He added: “There’s been no lasting harm. What we now have is precisely what was envisaged by the planning development.

“It’s really a matter of timing.”

Five-figure fine

Dowell, of West High Street in Forfar, pled guilty in March to breaching the council enforcement notice between June 12 and November 3 last year.

His father John Dowell, 61, and the company itself, Cononsyth Farms Ltd, had not guilty pleas accepted.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey fined him £13,000, plus a £975 victim surcharge.

Dowell, a 50% shareholder in the egg farm, was told his paltry offer of weekly payments of between £50 and £75 was unacceptable and the sheriff ordered full payment within six months.

Summarising a sizable dossier of mitigation, the sheriff said: “The contract for the eggs was pressing and this conduct was necessary in order to honour the contract with the supermarkets.

“It is a gain from zero to 64,000 hens – that’s quite a step up.

“If you’re told to stop… then that’s what matters.

“It’s not only the impatience he’s showed in starting, it’s the disobedience he showed in continuing it when he was told not to.

“It’s a matter of principle that you have to comply with an enforcement order.”

Reduced fine due to plea

Addressing Dowell directly, the sheriff said, having heard the mitigation, he was opting for the lowest of three fines he had in mind.

“However, that is still a substantial financial penalty.

“In reaching that, I have in your favour the fact that you are remorseful and there has been no lasting harm done in the sense that you have not constructed something that wasn’t due and you have not knocked down anything that was not due.

“The fact that you persevered very soon in the face of an enforcement notice… coupled with what is clearly, even in its first year a very reasonably profitable enterprise, leads me to fine you £20,000.”

This figure was reduced to £13,000 due to Dowell’s plea of guilty at the first opportunity.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stirling aerial GV
Brazen Stirling thief told police 'I run this place' after being caught red-handed
Colin Evans
Clubber who 'could have killed' victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Axe, guns and a gas canister
Cheyenne Naeb was jailed for pushing a railway worker onto tracks at Glasgow's Queen Street Station.
Dundee student jailed for pushing railway worker onto tracks
Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law
Dundee MP tells trial he was threatened outside Lochee constituency office
Thomas Brown
Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet 'Fife schoolgirl'
Raymond Tiffin
Covid-phobic Perth man on curfew after spitting on police officer's head
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire
Gary Ironside
Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim