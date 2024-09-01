Aston Villa stars receive barista training after Tayside firm’s coffee machine delivery

A request to install a new coffee machine at Aston Villa’s training ground turned into a barista training session with star players and manager Unai Emery for a young Tayside business.

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters was set up in 2020 by two former Dundee United players – Euan Spark, who now captains Brechin City, and Rangers defender John Souttar.

Their connections in the football world led to a request from Scotland star and Aston Villa captain John McGinn to install a new machine at Villa’s training ground.

Euan, who attended with the firm’s wholesale manager Lewis Hill, said the plan was to show the club’s canteen staff how to use the machine – but all the Villa players wanted to make their own.

He said: “We went down with the machine and were going to show the kitchen staff on how to make coffees but we ended up being there until 4pm teaching the players.

“McGinn was getting involved, World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez wanted to know how to make an oat latte.

“It was unbelievable to see guys who are on £100,000 or £150,000 a week all really excited to have a go.

“Just when we thought we were getting ourselves up the road, the management staff came in. We taught manager Unai Emery how to make a double espresso.

“The delight they had having their own coffee machine in their workplace showed how coffee can help build relationships.

“We’ve always said coffee’s for everyone.”

Special inscription in Aston Villa coffee machine

Maison Dieu is supplying Aston Villa with a special blend.

Euan said he’s heard reports back that the novelty of the players making their own coffees hasn’t worn off.

John McGinn also arranged for the machine to have a special inscription: “Property of Aston Villa until John McGinn has been sold”.

Euan described the day spent with players and staff as “surreal”.

Two days after his visit, he was watching them play Arsenal on the Brechin City bus, which was returning from Wick.

“They were beaten by Arsenal 2-0 and I was getting some cheek on the bus,” Euan said.

“The guys were saying ‘that’s your coffee’ and ‘you won’t be getting another order’ and things like that.”

Broughty Ferry shop turning a corner

Maison Dieu roasts in Montrose St, Brechin, where it also has a counter. It also has a horsebox which attends shows and opened a café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry last November.

Wholesale is a key part of the business, which is now roasting between 300kg and 400kg of coffee a week.

He said there had been tough moments with the Broughty Ferry shop but thinks the firm has turned a corner.

“It’s been a complete eye-opener for us,” he said. “We now see what a lot of our wholesale customers go through every day.

“Hospitality is tough with the rates, electricity, rent, staff wages increasing, the money that goes away to the VAT man…

“From January to March, we were sitting there thinking ‘what have we done, we’ve killed ourselves here’.

“It’s taken people time for people to come and try our coffee but we’ve now got regular customers.

“We’re starting to see more and more people changing from chain coffee or their usual coffee spots and appreciating our coffee and the specialty scene.”

Balancing football and coffee

And Euan said the balance between playing football and running a business has been good.

There’s a steady stream of customers wanting to discuss the latest matches.

He said playing football reduces his stress levels from running the business.

Meanwhile John Souttar continues to be heavily involved.

Euan said: “John’s not hands-on making coffees, but every single day he’s asking about the shops – what’s going on, what’s happening, how can we do better?

“It’s down to him that the business has been pushed on so much.

“John’s travelling in Europe and looking at different cafes and ideas and sending them back to me.

“He keeps us fresh and exciting. He doesn’t want to stand still but always make it better.

“As a footballer, you’re always trying to improve and it’s the same for us and the business.”