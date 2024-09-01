Aston Villa stars receive barista training after Tayside firm’s coffee machine delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Villa stars receive barista training after Tayside firm’s coffee machine delivery

The machine is inscribed "property of Aston Villa until John McGinn is sold".

By Rob McLaren
Aston Villa captain John McGinn with Euan Spark and Lewis Hill from Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.
Aston Villa captain John McGinn with Euan Spark and Lewis Hill from Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.

A request to install a new coffee machine at Aston Villa’s training ground turned into a barista training session with star players and manager Unai Emery for a young Tayside business.

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters was set up in 2020 by two former Dundee United players – Euan Spark, who now captains Brechin City, and Rangers defender John Souttar.

Their connections in the football world led to a request from Scotland star and Aston Villa captain John McGinn to install a new machine at Villa’s training ground.

Euan, who attended with the firm’s wholesale manager Lewis Hill, said the plan was to show the club’s canteen staff how to use the machine – but all the Villa players wanted to make their own.

He said: “We went down with the machine and were going to show the kitchen staff on how to make coffees but we ended up being there until 4pm teaching the players.

“McGinn was getting involved, World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez wanted to know how to make an oat latte.

“It was unbelievable to see guys who are on £100,000 or £150,000 a week all really excited to have a go.

“Just when we thought we were getting ourselves up the road, the management staff came in. We taught manager Unai Emery how to make a double espresso.

“The delight they had having their own coffee machine in their workplace showed how coffee can help build relationships.

“We’ve always said coffee’s for everyone.”

Special inscription in Aston Villa coffee machine

Maison Dieu is supplying Aston Villa with a special blend.

Euan said he’s heard reports back that the novelty of the players making their own coffees hasn’t worn off.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery making a double espresso on the new coffee machine with Lewis Hill and Euan Spark from Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.

John McGinn also arranged for the machine to have a special inscription: “Property of Aston Villa until John McGinn has been sold”.

Euan described the day spent with players and staff as “surreal”.

Two days after his visit, he was watching them play Arsenal on the Brechin City bus, which was returning from Wick.

“They were beaten by Arsenal 2-0 and I was getting some cheek on the bus,” Euan said.

“The guys were saying ‘that’s your coffee’ and ‘you won’t be getting another order’ and things like that.”

Broughty Ferry shop turning a corner

Maison Dieu roasts in Montrose St, Brechin, where it also has a counter. It also has a horsebox which attends shows and opened a café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry last November.

Wholesale is a key part of the business, which is now roasting between 300kg and 400kg of coffee a week.

He said there had been tough moments with the Broughty Ferry shop but thinks the firm has turned a corner.

“It’s been a complete eye-opener for us,” he said. “We now see what a lot of our wholesale customers go through every day.

“Hospitality is tough with the rates, electricity, rent, staff wages increasing, the money that goes away to the VAT man…

Maison Dieu founders Euan Spark and John Souttar.
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar. The business has now supplied Aston Villa with a coffee machine. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“From January to March, we were sitting there thinking ‘what have we done, we’ve killed ourselves here’.

“It’s taken people time for people to come and try our coffee but we’ve now got regular customers.

“We’re starting to see more and more people changing from chain coffee or their usual coffee spots and appreciating our coffee and the specialty scene.”

Balancing football and coffee

And Euan said the balance between playing football and running a business has been good.

There’s a steady stream of customers wanting to discuss the latest matches.

He said playing football reduces his stress levels from running the business.

Meanwhile John Souttar continues to be heavily involved.

Euan said: “John’s not hands-on making coffees, but every single day he’s asking about the shops – what’s going on, what’s happening, how can we do better?

“It’s down to him that the business has been pushed on so much.

Maison Dieu, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 20th October 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“John’s travelling in Europe and looking at different cafes and ideas and sending them back to me.

“He keeps us fresh and exciting. He doesn’t want to stand still but always make it better.

“As a footballer, you’re always trying to improve and it’s the same for us and the business.”

