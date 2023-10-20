First look inside former Dundee United duo’s Broughty Ferry café 

A coffee business run by two former Dundee United players will open its first café in Broughty Ferry on Monday.

Rangers and Scotland defender John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark will open Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters on Brook Street.

The business launched as a Brechin coffee roaster after Souttar suffered a second ruptured achilles tendon in February 2020.

Now it is throwing open the doors to its first cafe.

Euan said Broughty Ferry felt like the right fit for the business.

He said: “It is such a busy street – one of the busiest high streets, which is a big draw, as is the way they support local businesses.

“When we started, we always had the goal of opening our own café. It’s probably come round quicker than we’d ever imagined but we’re really excited.

“It’s hopefully the first of many to come.”

‘It has been a learning curve’

Maison Dieu announced it was opening a café in August in a post on social media.

Euan said the process of refurbishing the former Tesori jewellers has taken longer than they imagined initially.

He said: “We didn’t know how long it would take, and we didn’t think there was much work for us to do. We were wrong with that.

“It has been a bit of a learning curve for us.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and money on the place to make sure it’s right. We want people to get that wow factor.”

The opening of the new café has created new jobs.

Euan said the café opening is a major step for the business.

“We’re probably opening in one of the busiest high streets in Scotland. It is strange to look back to when we first started – it was just an idea that we could do this. We’ve come a long way.

“That is credit to everyone – all our staff, friends, family and all the customers who have helped us so far.”

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters currently has contracts with Café Noir in Stonehaven and Fitzroy Cafe in Edinburgh.

Its biggest customer is Billing Aquadrome – based in England.