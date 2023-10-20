Friday court round-up — Traffic lights smash and abuse file tip-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Traffic lights smash and abuse file tip-off

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee man has been jailed for assaulting a paramedic and making offensive remarks towards ambulance staff and police.

Ged Keith, 32, of Balbeggie Street, Dundee, pled guilty to the crimes when he appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court.

He admitted assaulting, obstructing or hindering a paramedic by kicking him on the body at Aboyne Avenue on April 22 last year.

Keith also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards police officers and paramedics, repeatedly kicking a police vehicle, and uttering threats and offensive remarks on the same date.

Court papers state the offence was proved under the Offences (aggravation by prejudice)(Scotland) Act 2009 to be aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Sheriff Way jailed Keith for nine months.

Hotel fake goods ‘collateral’

A hotel owner took fake branded goods as “collateral” against loans and bar tabs, Forfar Sheriff Court was told. Douglas Piggott, 66, was found with a stash of clothing and electronic equipment made to look like products from Adidas, Nike, Apple and more, at the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie in March 2020. He said he started accepting the items as the hotel – and is clientele – began to suffer a downturn in fortunes.

Douglas Piggott ran the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie.

Abuse file tip-off

David Young, 22, pled guilty to possessing more than 200 child abuse images and videos, with some of the vile material involving infants.

Young, of Navitie Park, Ballingry, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court police from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit searched Young’s home on September 28 last year.

They had received information about an indecent image linked to Young’s Snapchat.

His mobile phone was seized and forensically examined and 177 still images and 36 video files were found.

Of those, 35 images and all 36 videos were still accessible and the material ranged from category A – the most graphic kind – to category C.

Ms Barclay continued: “It was predominantly male children, with a few females, aged between infant and ten.”

Ms Barclay said the remaining 142 images, classed as inaccessible, were found to have the same category range and involved primarily male children aged between infant and 12 engaged in similar sexual activities.

Young pled guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between August 29 and September 22 last year.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence to November 16 to obtain background reports.

Young was released on bail and placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Absolute discharge over image

An Angus woman who took a picture of a couple having sex in an Arbroath nightclub toilets and showed it to another person has been granted an absolute discharge by a sheriff. Caitlyn Blackie was given the rare disposal – which means she was not punished and will have no criminal record – after admitting showing the image to another person. She was placed on the Sex Offenders Register when she pled guilty but has now been removed.

Coast, Arbroath
The incident happened at Coast in Arbroath.

Traffic lights smash

A Dunfermline motorist has admitted driving dangerously by hitting and damaging a set of traffic lights on Winterthur Lane, then attempting to drive over the resulting debris.

Oliver Gannon, 44, of Kent Street, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit the May 7 offence.

The first offender also pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering four police constables at his home on the same date.

Court papers state he struggled violently, refused to comply with verbal instructions and aggressively moved his head and body towards the officers, grabbing hold of and kicking out at them.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentence until November 8 to obtain background reports.

Gannon was disqualified from driving in the interim.

