Roads flooded in Cupar and Pitscottie as Storm Babet wreaks havoc in Fife

Roads in Cupar and Pitscottie have been left under several feet of water as Storm Babet continues to wreak havoc on Fife.

A number of roads in the Kinloss Park area of the town have been flooded and are impassable.

The access road to the ambulance depot on Back Lebanon has also been flooded and the chaos comes after the burn at Skinners Steps burst its banks early on Friday morning.

Several roads flooded in Kinloss Park area of Cupar

One eyewitness told The Courier flooding was up to three feet deep in the worst parts.

He said: “Flooding is due to to the burn at Skinners Steps which has breached due to the amount of rain.

“The storm has also affected the ambulance depot, with the road there also under water.

“It’s an awful sight. Every year it just seems to be getting worse and worse.

“The fear now is floodwater will continue to rise and homes will be affected once more.”

This latest flooding comes 12 months after the community was affected by similar issues in November 2022.

Roads in Pitscottie flooded

Meanwhile the B939 at Pitscottie has also been impacted.

The road was under a large amount of floodwater and barely passable on Friday.

A number of locals were out urging motorists to drive at crawling pace through the water.

One resident said motorists were being urged to exercise caution due to the wake from passing vehicles causing flooding to nearby homes