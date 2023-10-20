Roads flooded in Cupar and Pitscottie as Storm Babet wreaks havoc in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Roads flooded in Cupar and Pitscottie as Storm Babet wreaks havoc in Fife

Fife communities have been impacted by the storm.

By Neil Henderson
Flooding in Kinloss Park, Cupar due to Storm Babet.
Flooding in Kinloss Park, Cupar due to Storm Babet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Roads in Cupar and Pitscottie have been left under several feet of water as Storm Babet continues to wreak havoc on Fife.

A number of roads in the Kinloss Park area of the town have been flooded and are impassable.

The access road to the ambulance depot on Back Lebanon has also been flooded and the chaos comes after the burn at Skinners Steps burst its banks early on Friday morning.

A police vehicle attempts to drive through flooding at Kinloss Park in Cupar.
A police vehicle attempts to drive through flooding at Kinloss Park in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
Flooding at Kinloss Park in Cupar.
Kinloss Park in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Several roads flooded in Kinloss Park area of Cupar

One eyewitness told The Courier flooding was up to three feet deep in the worst parts.

He said: “Flooding is due to to the burn at Skinners Steps which has breached due to the amount of rain.

The access road to the Ambulance Depot at Kinloss Park in Cupar had been flooded.
The access road to the Ambulance Depot at Kinloss Park in Cupar had been flooded. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flooding at Kinloss Park in Cupar on Friday.
Flooding at Kinloss Park in Cupar on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The storm has also affected the ambulance depot, with the road there also under water.

“It’s an awful sight. Every year it just seems to be getting worse and worse.

“The fear now is floodwater will continue to rise and homes will be affected once more.”

This latest flooding comes 12 months after the community was affected by similar issues in November 2022.

Roads in Pitscottie flooded

Meanwhile the B939 at Pitscottie has also been impacted.

The road was under a large amount of floodwater and barely passable on Friday.

Roads in Pitscottie left under water following Storm Babet.
Roads in Pitscottie left under water following Storm Babet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents urging motorists to drive slow through flood water at Pitscottie.
Residents urging motorists to drive slow through flood water at Pitscottie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A motorist drives through flood water at speed in Pitscottie.
A motorist drives through flood water at speed in Pitscottie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flooding in Pitscottie.
Flooding in Pitscottie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A number of locals were out urging motorists to drive at crawling pace through the water.

One resident said motorists were being urged to exercise caution due to the wake from passing vehicles causing flooding to nearby homes

Conversation