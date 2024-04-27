Relaxing pony yoga on the cards as Fife firm launches equine therapy

A Fife equine therapy business is offering the chance to celebrate the summer solstice by indulging in a touch of pony yoga.

The unusual event is the brainchild of Trish O’Meara, who has just launched North Fife Therapy Ponies.

The Wormit-based business will soon offer equine therapy and relaxation to people with dementia and stress-related conditions.

And it’s hoped the separate countryside pony yoga session will help attendees gain a sense of calm and inner peace.

Trish has five miniature Shetland ponies.

And while they don’t actually adopt yoga poses, she hopes their presence will add to the overall atmosphere of the June 21 event.

“Equine assisted therapies are huge,” says Trish. “They bring your stress levels down.”

Miniature Shetland ponies are tiny

North Fife Therapy Ponies has been running children’s parties for some time.

Youngsters get to groom the animals and take them for a walk.

However, behind the scenes Trish and her staff are preparing the therapeutic side of the business.

“These are not riding ponies,” she says.

“These little guys are really tiny. The smallest one stands shorter than my goldendoodle dog.”

North Fife Therapy Ponies began when Trish met Alex Barr, a psychology student, when both volunteered with Riding for the Disabled in Dundee.

Alex and some of the other volunteers took the reins of the new business and ran with it.

“They do an amazing job,” says Trish. “They’ve been putting together little pony treks and birthday parties.”

Tea and cake with ponies is good therapy for all ages

She adds: “Aside from that we wanted to use our knowledge and experience to offer equine therapy.

“One of the girls has contacted some care homes to see if groups of adults with dementia want to come for tea with the ponies.

“They’ll get tea and cake and the volunteers will bring the ponies over to be petted.

“We’re not quite ready to start that but we’re doing the groundwork and getting it out there.”

And therapies won’t just be for older people.

“We’re thinking all ages,” says Trish. “For a young child with communication issues, ponies can be very therapeutic.

“You can just sit and talk to them and they don’t talk back. It brings out the best in people.”

More information about the June 21 pony yoga session can be found on Facebook.