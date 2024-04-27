Relaxing pony yoga on the cards as Fife firm launches equine therapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relaxing pony yoga on the cards as Fife firm launches equine therapy

North Fife Therapy Ponies already hosts successful children's pony parties.

By Claire Warrender
The miniature Shetlands will take part in pony yoga and help people with dementia. Image Supplied by North Fife Pony Therapy Ponies.
The miniature Shetlands will take part in pony yoga and help people with dementia. Image Supplied by North Fife Pony Therapy Ponies.

A Fife equine therapy business is offering the chance to celebrate the summer solstice by indulging in a touch of pony yoga.

The unusual event is the brainchild of Trish O’Meara, who has just launched North Fife Therapy Ponies.

The Wormit-based business will soon offer equine therapy and relaxation to people with dementia and stress-related conditions.

Hamish the miniature Shetland will be doing pony yoga with North Fife Therapy Ponies
Hamish the miniature Shetland will take part in the Fife pony yoga session. Image: Supplied by North Fife Therapy Ponies.

And it’s hoped the separate countryside pony yoga session will help attendees gain a sense of calm and inner peace.

Trish has five miniature Shetland ponies.

And while they don’t actually adopt yoga poses, she hopes their presence will add to the overall atmosphere of the June 21 event.

“Equine assisted therapies are huge,” says Trish. “They bring your stress levels down.”

Miniature Shetland ponies are tiny

North Fife Therapy Ponies has been running children’s parties for some time.

Youngsters get to groom the animals and take them for a walk.

However, behind the scenes Trish and her staff are preparing the therapeutic side of the business.

Youngsters attending a pony party go for a walk. Image: North Fife Therapy Ponies.
Youngsters attending a pony party go for a walk. Image: North Fife Therapy Ponies.

“These are not riding ponies,” she says.

“These little guys are really tiny. The smallest one stands shorter than my goldendoodle dog.”

Hamish is the cutest of the bunch. Image: North Fife Therapy Ponies.
Hamish is the cutest of the bunch. Image: North Fife Therapy Ponies.

North Fife Therapy Ponies began when Trish met Alex Barr, a psychology student, when both volunteered with Riding for the Disabled in Dundee.

Alex and some of the other volunteers took the reins of the new business and ran with it.

“They do an amazing job,” says Trish. “They’ve been putting together little pony treks and birthday parties.”

Tea and cake with ponies is good therapy for all ages

She adds: “Aside from that we wanted to use our knowledge and experience to offer equine therapy.

“One of the girls has contacted some care homes to see if groups of adults with dementia want to come for tea with the ponies.

“They’ll get tea and cake and the volunteers will bring the ponies over to be petted.

Sunshine the pony with volunteer Drew at Wormit Bay, Image: North Fife Therapy Ponies.
Sunshine the pony with volunteer Drew at Wormit Bay, Image: North Fife Therapy Ponies.

“We’re not quite ready to start that but we’re doing the groundwork and getting it out there.”

And therapies won’t just be for older people.

“We’re thinking all ages,” says Trish. “For a young child with communication issues, ponies can be very therapeutic.

“You can just sit and talk to them and they don’t talk back. It brings out the best in people.”

More information about the June 21 pony yoga session can be found on Facebook.

