EXCLUSIVE: Landlord leaves Fife family without heating or hot water for three years

A Fife family are facing their fourth Christmas with no central heating or hot water.

Cristal Robinson, Daniel Paton and their three children have been left in the cold since their boiler broke more than three years ago.

And their landlord has failed to act, despite a housing tribunal ruling their Kinghorn home is not reasonably fit for human habitation.

Cristal described their situation as horrendous in an interview with The Courier.

And she says three-year-old son Isac does not know what it is like to live in a warm house with running hot water.

Isac, sister Melody, 12, and six-year-old brother Caleb have to bathe at their grandparents’ house every evening before going home to bed.

This is a particular struggle for Caleb, who has autism.

Landlord Dr Mahmood Mughrabi could face prosecution if he fails to act.

However, he has not been contactable since February and the family are unable to secure a new private let because he has not provided a reference.

Cristal says the broken boiler is just one of several issues with the Boswell Drive house.

Catalogue of issues

“We moved here in October 2020 and there were repairs to be done,” she says.

“I had Isac in September 2021 and the heating and hot water went off in November 2021.

“It hasn’t worked since.”

An inspection by the housing tribunal in March 2024 found:

No heating

Windows do not close properly

The safety catch on Melody’s third floor bedroom window is broken

Electrics have not been inspected since 2015

At least one fire alarm is broken

Missing smoke detectors

Cracked bath and defective shower

Bathroom light does not work due to faulty electrics

The tribunal concluded: “The landlord has failed to ensure the house is wind and watertight and in all other respects reasonably fit for human habitation.”

Dr Mahmood, a retired specialist in respiratory medicine, was served with an enforcement order and given a deadline of October to fix all the issues.

However, he has not done so.

And Cristal and Daniel say they have nowhere left to turn.

‘Horrendous’

“The landlord seemed nice at first but then he suddenly accused us of not paying the rent,” says Cristal.

“He threatened us with immediate eviction even though we could prove through the bank we were paying.”

The family are now on Fife Council’s urgent housing list.

However, Fife has a housing emergency and officers suggested they would be more successful looking for a private let.

“One came up in Kinghorn but we didn’t get it because we didn’t have a landlord’s reference,” says Cristal.

“It’s just been horrendous. We have to boil pans of water for everything.

“If the children are sick in the night we have to stand them in the bath and wait for a kettle to boil before we can wash them.”

Cristal and Dan have now enlisted the help of Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

He says it is in Fife Council’s remit to keep an eye on landlords who fail to fulfil their legal responsibilities.

“In this instance, the family has suffered for it,” he said.

“I call on Fife Council to do all they can to make things right for Cristal, Dan and their children.”

Landlord could face prosecution

Fife Council says it is supporting the family and discussing housing options.

Service manager Mhairi Mullen added: “We are also making arrangements for the fire and rescue service to visit to see if they can help with smoke alarms in the house.

“We will continue to work with the family to find a suitable house in their preferred location.”

Meanwhile, the housing tribunal – part of the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service – says it can’t comment on individual cases.

However, a spokesperson confirmed another inspection is normally carried out to determine whether an enforcement order has been complied with.

She added: “Depending on the decision made, there may be a further route to prosecution.”

Dr Mughrabi, from Kinghorn, could not be reached for comment.