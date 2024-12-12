EXCLUSIVE: Landlord leaves Fife family without heating or hot water for three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Landlord leaves Fife family without heating or hot water for three years

Cristal Robinson, Daniel Paton and their three children are facing their fourth Christmas with a broken boiler.

Cristal Robinson and Daniel Paton with three-year-old Isac. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

A Fife family are facing their fourth Christmas with no central heating or hot water.

Cristal Robinson, Daniel Paton and their three children have been left in the cold since their boiler broke more than three years ago.

And their landlord has failed to act, despite a housing tribunal ruling their Kinghorn home is not reasonably fit for human habitation.

Cristal and Daniel with the old and broken living room heater. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Cristal described their situation as horrendous in an interview with The Courier.

And she says three-year-old son Isac does not know what it is like to live in a warm house with running hot water.

Isac, sister Melody, 12, and six-year-old brother Caleb have to bathe at their grandparents’ house every evening before going home to bed.

This is a particular struggle for Caleb, who has autism.

Landlord Dr Mahmood Mughrabi could face prosecution if he fails to act.

However, he has not been contactable since February and the family are unable to secure a new private let because he has not provided a reference.

Cristal says the broken boiler is just one of several issues with the Boswell Drive house.

Catalogue of issues

“We moved here in October 2020 and there were repairs to be done,” she says.

“I had Isac in September 2021 and the heating and hot water went off in November 2021.

“It hasn’t worked since.”

An inspection by the housing tribunal in March 2024 found:

  • No heating
  • Windows do not close properly
  • The safety catch on Melody’s third floor bedroom window is broken
  • Electrics have not been inspected since 2015
  • At least one fire alarm is broken
  • Missing smoke detectors
  • Cracked bath and defective shower
  • Bathroom light does not work due to faulty electrics

The tribunal concluded: “The landlord has failed to ensure the house is wind and watertight and in all other respects reasonably fit for human habitation.”

Dr Mahmood, a retired specialist in respiratory medicine, was served with an enforcement order and given a deadline of October to fix all the issues.

However, he has not done so.

And Cristal and Daniel say they have nowhere left to turn.

‘Horrendous’

“The landlord seemed nice at first but then he suddenly accused us of not paying the rent,” says Cristal.

“He threatened us with immediate eviction even though we could prove through the bank we were paying.”

The family are now on Fife Council’s urgent housing list.

However, Fife has a housing emergency and officers suggested they would be more successful looking for a private let.

Cristal, Dan and Isac at the front door of their Kinghorn home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“One came up in Kinghorn but we didn’t get it because we didn’t have a landlord’s reference,” says Cristal.

“It’s just been horrendous. We have to boil pans of water for everything.

“If the children are sick in the night we have to stand them in the bath and wait for a kettle to boil before we can wash them.”

Cristal and Dan have now enlisted the help of Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

He says it is in Fife Council’s remit to keep an eye on landlords who fail to fulfil their legal responsibilities.

“In this instance, the family has suffered for it,” he said.

“I call on Fife Council to do all they can to make things right for Cristal, Dan and their children.”

Landlord could face prosecution

Fife Council says it is supporting the family and discussing housing options.

Service manager Mhairi Mullen added: “We are also making arrangements for the fire and rescue service to visit to see if they can help with smoke alarms in the house.

“We will continue to work with the family to find a suitable house in their preferred location.”

Meanwhile, the housing tribunal – part of the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service – says it can’t comment on individual cases.

However, a spokesperson confirmed another inspection is normally carried out to determine whether an enforcement order has been complied with.

She added: “Depending on the decision made, there may be a further route to prosecution.”

Dr Mughrabi, from Kinghorn, could not be reached for comment.

Conversation