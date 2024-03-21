Fife Council declares housing emergency amid cut to Holyrood affordable homes budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council declares housing emergency amid cut to Holyrood affordable homes budget

The council expects 2,700 homelessness applications by the end of this month.

By Claire Warrender
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton declared a housing emergency.

Fife Council has declared a housing emergency as homelessness in the region remains at record levels.

It is the fourth Scottish local authority to make the declaration after Glasgow, Edinburgh and Argyll and Bute.

Labour’s housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton said a 26% cut to the Scottish Government’s affordable housing budget had been the last straw.

Fife Council has declared a housing emergency
Fife Council has declared a housing emergency. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The reduction means the loss of a potential £9 million for Fife, she said.

And she added: “It’s devastating and threatens the programme that’s been agreed by every party in this chamber.”

The move also follows the termination of the council’s housing contracts with a Fife firm.

There are 13,566 people currently waiting for a council house in Fife.

And 1,105 households, including 370 children, are living in temporary accommodation.

Ms Hamilton said the housing service expects around 2,700 new homeless applications by the end of this month.

Fife housing emergency ‘needs urgent action’

The council has now asked head of housing John Mills to develop an emergency action plan in partnership with homeless charity Shelter Scotland and others.

It will be presented to the cabinet committee in June.

Councillors are also calling on the Scottish Government to urgently reverse its budget cut.

Everybody deserves a warm, safe and affordable place to call home.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton.

Ms Hamilton said the motion came despite warning letters to the First Minister and Prime Minister in January.

She added: “I hoped I would never have to bring this motion to the council because this is not a place where any of us wanted to be.

“We tackled every challenge head on and worked hard to avert it.

“By declaring a housing emergency we want united urgent action.

“Everybody deserves a warm, safe and affordable place to call home.”

SNP say ‘slogan will achieve little’

SNP councillors accused the administration of ignoring their warnings of an escalating crisis in 2022.

And they claim much of the problem lies with Fife Council inefficiencies and a failure to buy back enough houses.

They called for a report addressing how the council and housing associations can make best use of Holyrood’s affordable homes budget.

Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander.
Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander. Steve Brown / DC Thomson

SNP leader David Alexander said the declaration of a Fife housing emergency was “a blatantly political and hypocritical motion”.

And he added: “Adding a slogan to the current housing situation will achieve little.”

However, Ms Hamilton said the council has reviewed its processes but still faces a crisis.

“Perhaps declaring an emergency is symbolic,” she said.

“However, the declaration of an emergency must be followed by emergency action.”

Council still committed to helping homeless people

Fife has one of the largest housebuilding programmes in Scotland, delivering 7,400 homes since 2012.

A further 1,250 council houses are promised in the next five years.

The head of housing’s action plan will include looking at how that can be maintained alongside the property acquisitions policy.

“Our ability to keep building is now compromised,” said Ms Hamilton.

“We are therefore officially declaring a Fife housing emergency.”

Despite the issues, Fife Council says it is still committed to helping people who find themselves without a home.

Further information can be found at our.fife.scot/gethelp/home

