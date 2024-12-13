Fife Warning to drivers after manhole collapses on A92 near Freuchie Temporary traffic lights are in place. By Ellidh Aitken December 13 2024, 7:01am December 13 2024, 7:01am Share Warning to drivers after manhole collapses on A92 near Freuchie Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5144476/traffic-lights-a92-freuchie-collapsed-manhole/ Copy Link 0 comment The A92 at Freuchie. Image: Google Street View Traffic lights have been installed on the A92 in Fife due to a collapsed manhole. The temporary lights were put in place near Freuchie early on Friday morning. Drivers are being warned of possible delays on the route. Amey posted on X: “A92 Freuchie. “Temporary traffic lights have been erected due to a collapsed manhole. “Please allow extra time for your journey.” A later update said: “Due to a fallen manhole cover, temp traffic lights are in place to manage the traffic flow past the hole. “Delays are minimal in the area.”
