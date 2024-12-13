Warning to drivers after manhole collapses on A92 near Freuchie

Traffic lights have been installed on the A92 in Fife due to a collapsed manhole.

The temporary lights were put in place near Freuchie early on Friday morning.

Drivers are being warned of possible delays on the route.

Amey posted on X: “A92 Freuchie.

“Temporary traffic lights have been erected due to a collapsed manhole.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

A later update said: “Due to a fallen manhole cover, temp traffic lights are in place to manage the traffic flow past the hole.

“Delays are minimal in the area.”