Fife Council ‘on the brink of a housing emergency’ amid affordable homes funding cut

Homelessness in the region, including among children, is now at record levels.

By Claire Warrender
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife housing convener Judy Hamilton says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency

Fife Council is on the verge of declaring a housing emergency as homelessness in the region reaches record levels.

Councillors say they will have no choice but to become the fourth Scottish council to announce an emergency situation unless it receives urgent financial support.

Edinburgh, Glasgow and Argyll & Bute have already made declarations.

Fife Council will declare a housing emergency without urgent help.

In Fife, more than 1,900 households are currently classed as homeless and waiting for tenancies.

And 1,000 families, including 380 children, are living in temporary accommodation every single night.

However, the Scottish Government has cut the funding for new affordable houses by 26% this year, saving £190 million.

And this means Fife’s pledge to build hundreds of new council homes is now at risk.

Letter to Scottish and UK governments calling for urgent support

Homelessness in Fife rose by 7% in 2022-23, with the cost-of-living crisis pushing scores of families to the brink.

Council officers say a concerted effort is now needed to prevent people from becoming homeless.

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross will write to the First Minister and Prime Minister.

And a range of actions has been agreed, including “flipping” 100 temporary tenancies into permanent homes and persuading private landlords to lease to the council.

However, council leader David Ross has agreed to write to the First Minister, the Prime Minister and the leaders of all political parties at Holyrood for help.

It came as housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton accused the Scottish Government of “pulling the rug out” from under its housing programme partners, which includes councils, developers and housing associations.

Fife housing emergency will mean ‘more people in temporary accommodation’

The Labour councillor said: “Incredibly, the Scottish Government has made a choice to reduce provision of new houses to respond to increasing homelessness in Scotland.

“This action undermines our programme and opportunity to build out of this crisis.

“And it condemns more homeless people to live longer in temporary accommodation.”

Ms Hamilton is now seeking an urgent meeting with the housing minister.

But she added: “The cuts, as proposed, bring us to the brink of a housing emergency.

Fife SNP leader David Alexander blamed the situation on Westminster following a real terms cut in funding to Holyrood.

He said: “If you’re going to write to the First Minister for money, tell us where it’s going to come from because it just does not exist.”

