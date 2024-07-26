‘Almighty roar’ over Fife explained as Typhoon fighter jet startles residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Almighty roar’ over Fife explained as Typhoon fighter jet startles residents

"The sound of the fighter’s engine was incredible."

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
A Typhoon fighter jet.
A Typhoon fighter jet. Image: RAF Lossiemouth

Residents in Fife reported hearing an “almighty roar” as a Typhoon fighter jet flew overhead.

Locals spotted the aircraft swooping over homes in Dalgety Bay around lunchtime on Friday.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft coming inland along the Firth of Forth before landing in Edinburgh.

Typhoon swoops over Dalgety Bay

The Typhoon had taken off from RAF Coningsby for a practice flight shortly before 10am.

One eyewitness told The Courier he first became aware of the fighter jet on hearing an “almighty roar” overhead.

He said: “I was just getting in my car when suddenly I could hear this almighty roar which just got louder and louder.

“I looked up but couldn’t see anything.

The Typhoon fighter jet flew over the Firth of Forth in Fife
The fighter jet flew over the Firth of Forth. Image: Flightradar24

“Then a neighbour shouted and pointed and I got a glimpse of a jet fighter flying past at very high speed in the distance.

“It was visible for only a couple of seconds then it disappeared from view.

“The most startling thing was the sheer noise, the sound of the fighter’s engine was incredible.

“A number of people also came out of their houses to see what it was.”

It comes weeks after residents across Tayside were woken up by low-flying Chinook helicopters on night tactical training missions.

Typhoon fighter jets were also spotted flying low over parts of Fife and Angus in May.

An RAF spokesperson said: “RAF aircraft use a variety of locations and airfields across the UK for training as they offer different challenges in terms of airspace and air traffic procedures.

“Today a RAF Typhoon, from 41 Squadron RAF Coningsby, Lincs completed a routine training over the North Sea.

“This training included a practice diversion into Edinburgh.”

Conversation