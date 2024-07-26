‘Almighty roar’ over Fife explained as Typhoon fighter jet startles residents

Residents in Fife reported hearing an “almighty roar” as a Typhoon fighter jet flew overhead.

Locals spotted the aircraft swooping over homes in Dalgety Bay around lunchtime on Friday.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft coming inland along the Firth of Forth before landing in Edinburgh.

Typhoon swoops over Dalgety Bay

The Typhoon had taken off from RAF Coningsby for a practice flight shortly before 10am.

One eyewitness told The Courier he first became aware of the fighter jet on hearing an “almighty roar” overhead.

He said: “I was just getting in my car when suddenly I could hear this almighty roar which just got louder and louder.

“I looked up but couldn’t see anything.

“Then a neighbour shouted and pointed and I got a glimpse of a jet fighter flying past at very high speed in the distance.

“It was visible for only a couple of seconds then it disappeared from view.

“The most startling thing was the sheer noise, the sound of the fighter’s engine was incredible.

“A number of people also came out of their houses to see what it was.”

It comes weeks after residents across Tayside were woken up by low-flying Chinook helicopters on night tactical training missions.

Typhoon fighter jets were also spotted flying low over parts of Fife and Angus in May.

An RAF spokesperson said: “RAF aircraft use a variety of locations and airfields across the UK for training as they offer different challenges in terms of airspace and air traffic procedures.

“Today a RAF Typhoon, from 41 Squadron RAF Coningsby, Lincs completed a routine training over the North Sea.

“This training included a practice diversion into Edinburgh.”