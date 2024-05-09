Why Typhoon fighter jets were seen flying low over Fife and Angus

RAF Typhoon fighter jets were spotted flying low over parts of Fife and Angus on Wednesday.

Residents in Rosyth, Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay reported hearing several loud roars as a fighter jet passed over homes at around 4pm.

One described the sound as being like “incredibly loud thunder”.

The aircraft was then seen circling over the Forth bridges before flying over homes again.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed one fighter over the Forth flying at just 800 feet.

It then headed back out to the East Neuk of Fife towards the Leuchars military base.

Leuchars is the standard diversion airfield for the Typhoon fleet, which the RAF regularly uses when training.

Meanwhile, two Typhoon Eurofighter jets were also spotted in the skies above the Angus coast on Wednesday afternoon, circling over Arbroath.

The RAF has now confirmed the jets were on a training mission.

Wing Commander Martin Tinworth from the RAF said: “RAF aircraft use a variety of locations and airfields across the UK for training as they offer different challenges in terms of airspace and air traffic procedures.

“Yesterday, two RAF Typhoons from RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire were completing routine training off the east coast of England and Scotland.

“This training included low-level flying and a practice diversion into Leuchars airfield.”