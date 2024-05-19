Cyclist, 67, found seriously injured on rural Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist, 67, found seriously injured on rural Fife road

The male cyclist was found on the Culross to Longannet Road near Blair Castle.

By Kieran Webster
The Culross to Longannet Road near Blair Castle in Fife
The Culross to Longannet Road near Blair Castle in Fife. Image: Google Street view

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries on a rural Fife road.

Just before 4pm on Saturday, a 67-year-old cyclist came off his bike on the Culross to Longannet Road near Blair Castle.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital in Edinburgh.

His condition has been described by staff as stable.

Police say it is unclear how the man fell from his bike.

Sergeant Michael Thomson said: “It is not clear what caused the man to fall from his bike, but he has sustained serious injuries and it’s important we establish the full circumstances.

“I am aware some motorists stopped to assist the cyclist and I am asking them to contact us.

“I am also appealing for anyone with dash cam equipment to check the footage as it could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2626 of May 18, 2024.

