Cyclist, 67, found seriously injured on rural Fife road

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries on a rural Fife road.

Just before 4pm on Saturday, a 67-year-old cyclist came off his bike on the Culross to Longannet Road near Blair Castle.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital in Edinburgh.

His condition has been described by staff as stable.

Police say it is unclear how the man fell from his bike.

Sergeant Michael Thomson said: “It is not clear what caused the man to fall from his bike, but he has sustained serious injuries and it’s important we establish the full circumstances.

“I am aware some motorists stopped to assist the cyclist and I am asking them to contact us.

“I am also appealing for anyone with dash cam equipment to check the footage as it could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2626 of May 18, 2024.