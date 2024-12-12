Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% – but capital projects face £200m hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% – but capital projects face £200m hit

Council leader David Ross is still working out what the Scottish Government budget means for Fife.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fife Council tax payers are likely to see bills rise next year – but by nothing like the 10% faced by people in neighbouring Perth and Kinross.

Council leader David Ross says he hopes to keep increases well below that level.

However, Fife’s capital plan is set to take a £200 million hit in the wake of the Scottish Government’s December 4 budget.

And this could affect spending on things such as roads maintenance, flooding and new schools.

Scottish councils are in line for an extra £1 billion of Holyrood cash for 2025-26.

But Mr Ross says two thirds of that is already earmarked for specific projects.

Therefore, councils are able to choose how to spend just £289m.

“Whilst £289m is very welcome, it doesn’t go very far towards offsetting cuts over the past decade,” he added.

Bid to keep Fife council tax ‘well below’ 10%

The Labour leader says no decision has been taken on council tax rises yet.

He added, however: “There are councils across the country, including Perth and Kinross, that are indicating they need a 10% increase in council tax.

“There are others in a similar position.

Fife Council
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I hope we can keep ours well below that level.

“But we need to look and see what we’re actually getting.

“I welcome the fact the Scottish Government has made no statement it intends to announce a freeze or cap in council tax.”

Fife householders in Band D currently pay £1,385.18 a year in council tax.

And even a 5% increase would put an extra £69 on bills.

Hope for sensible Fife budget discussions

Mr Ross praised Scottish Government finance secretary Shona Robison for being open with local authorities.

“I think she’s done her best in difficult circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, he wants to see Fife Council’s political groups work together when it comes to budget-setting in February.

“I hope we can actually see some sensible discussion this year and come up with something that puts the council on a firm and sustainable footing for the future,” Mr Ross said.

More from Fife

An overhead view of the paper mill
Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store
Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault
Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Warden Stuart Cook kneels at the skeleton find site with coastal erosion visible in the background.
East Weymss skeleton find captivated Fife community - what happened next?
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
What makes Tayport's Larick Centre more than just a venue?
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Landlord leaves Fife family without heating or hot water for three years
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Schooly McSchoolface' warning ahead of consultation to name new Fife high school
Toll Road, Kincardine
Man taken to hospital after being bitten by dog in Fife town
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy High pupil taken to hospital after being hit by car outside school

Conversation