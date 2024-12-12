Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% – but capital projects face £200m hit

Fife Council tax payers are likely to see bills rise next year – but by nothing like the 10% faced by people in neighbouring Perth and Kinross.

Council leader David Ross says he hopes to keep increases well below that level.

However, Fife’s capital plan is set to take a £200 million hit in the wake of the Scottish Government’s December 4 budget.

And this could affect spending on things such as roads maintenance, flooding and new schools.

Scottish councils are in line for an extra £1 billion of Holyrood cash for 2025-26.

But Mr Ross says two thirds of that is already earmarked for specific projects.

Therefore, councils are able to choose how to spend just £289m.

“Whilst £289m is very welcome, it doesn’t go very far towards offsetting cuts over the past decade,” he added.

Bid to keep Fife council tax ‘well below’ 10%

The Labour leader says no decision has been taken on council tax rises yet.

He added, however: “There are councils across the country, including Perth and Kinross, that are indicating they need a 10% increase in council tax.

“There are others in a similar position.

“I hope we can keep ours well below that level.

“But we need to look and see what we’re actually getting.

“I welcome the fact the Scottish Government has made no statement it intends to announce a freeze or cap in council tax.”

Fife householders in Band D currently pay £1,385.18 a year in council tax.

And even a 5% increase would put an extra £69 on bills.

Hope for sensible Fife budget discussions

Mr Ross praised Scottish Government finance secretary Shona Robison for being open with local authorities.

“I think she’s done her best in difficult circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, he wants to see Fife Council’s political groups work together when it comes to budget-setting in February.

“I hope we can actually see some sensible discussion this year and come up with something that puts the council on a firm and sustainable footing for the future,” Mr Ross said.