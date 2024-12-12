Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies shares start of her egg freezing journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies shares start of her egg freezing journey

The presenter took to Instagram to share her journey with followers.

By Lucy Scarlett
A selfie of Danni Menzies.
Danni wants to remove the stigma by sharing her journey. Image: Instagram

Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies has shared the start of her egg freezing journey on social media.

A Place in the Sun host Danni, 36, posted a video on Instagram that saw her discuss the process before going to an appointment at a fertility clinic.

She also vowed to answer questions from fans about egg freezing.

In the footage, she says: “The first step is finding a hospital where you want to do it.”

‘Stigma around starting later’

The presenter, from Kenmore in Highland Perthshire, later adds: “Now I have an appointment with the doctor to talk about the results.”

In a separate post, Danni told her 133,000 followers: “Always a funny one sharing such personal things on social media, however I also think it’s important to do so.

A snippet from Danni's Instagram story.
The TV host is asking her followers to get in touch with any questions. Image: Instagram

“There’s a lot of stigma around starting later and freezing your eggs and I don’t think it’s something we should shy away from!

“So I’ll be giving little updates on this over the next few months while I prepare and do one round of egg freezing.

“If you’ve got any questions about it please do drop me or comment or DM and I’ll do my best to share anything that might be useful for you along the way.”

‘Love that you have shared this’

Fans were quick to praise the Scot, who hosted the Channel 4 overseas property show between 2016 and 2022, for her posts.

One wrote: “Such an important topic to be open and honest about. Love that you have shared this.”

Another added: “I’m sure this will help others considering the same procedure.

“Good luck with yours.”

Danni, who lives in London, recently spoke out on Instagram about online abuse she was receiving.

She said: “It made me question myself for a second.

“Then I remembered how much of a moron they must be.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
Axed Auchterarder toilets to become banking hub despite community bid to block it
An aerial view of Craigie Church and Hall.
Perth church up for sale amid 'financial pressures'
Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, who run the accommodation at Cultybraggan Camp, appeared on Four in a Bed on Channel 4.
Perthshire camp under fire for cobwebs and 'other people's dirty stuff' on TV show…
The White Church, Comrie.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Starbucks longer delivery hours and 'essential' repairs at iconic church
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Bertha Park High head teacher Stuart Clyde standing outside the school
Perth school blocks WiFi to get pupils off mobile phones
5
Group of people watching man and teenage boy play chess on set made from old Porsche parts at Y Centre in Perth
Perth boss puts old Porsche to good use in city's poshest chess set
Crieff Hydro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland visitors left 'disappointed' and 'let down' by Christmas activities

Conversation