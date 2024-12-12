Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies shares start of her egg freezing journey

Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies has shared the start of her egg freezing journey on social media.

A Place in the Sun host Danni, 36, posted a video on Instagram that saw her discuss the process before going to an appointment at a fertility clinic.

She also vowed to answer questions from fans about egg freezing.

In the footage, she says: “The first step is finding a hospital where you want to do it.”

‘Stigma around starting later’

The presenter, from Kenmore in Highland Perthshire, later adds: “Now I have an appointment with the doctor to talk about the results.”

In a separate post, Danni told her 133,000 followers: “Always a funny one sharing such personal things on social media, however I also think it’s important to do so.

“There’s a lot of stigma around starting later and freezing your eggs and I don’t think it’s something we should shy away from!

“So I’ll be giving little updates on this over the next few months while I prepare and do one round of egg freezing.

“If you’ve got any questions about it please do drop me or comment or DM and I’ll do my best to share anything that might be useful for you along the way.”

‘Love that you have shared this’

Fans were quick to praise the Scot, who hosted the Channel 4 overseas property show between 2016 and 2022, for her posts.

One wrote: “Such an important topic to be open and honest about. Love that you have shared this.”

Another added: “I’m sure this will help others considering the same procedure.

“Good luck with yours.”

Danni, who lives in London, recently spoke out on Instagram about online abuse she was receiving.

She said: “It made me question myself for a second.

“Then I remembered how much of a moron they must be.”