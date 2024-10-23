Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies speaks out after online abuse

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies has spoken out after experiencing online abuse.

The Place in the Sun host posted on Instagram after she was “on the receiving end” of abuse online for the first time this week.

The presenter grew up in Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay, where her family ran Mains of Taymouth Country Estate.

She now lives in London having moved to pursue her career – which saw her hosting the Channel 4 overseas property show between 2016 and 2022.

Perthshire TV presenter says online abuse ‘made me question myself’

In a post on Instagram, Menzies wrote: “It blows my mind that there are grown people in this world that spend time abusing others online.

“I haven’t been on the receiving end until this week and it really made me think about the damage that a stranger’s words can do.

“It made me question myself for a second. Then I remembered how much of a moron they must be.

“Anyway, here’s a bunch of pics of me at the gym being annoyingly healthy this week because I’m not ‘ashamed’ and I loved it.

“If you’ve been experiencing online abuse or harassment and you’re not sure what to do try thecyberhelpline.com.

“And if you are something that sits and gives people **** online, just go for a walk or do something good for yourself, that’s no life.”

Menzies linked to charities The Cyber Helpline and The Cybersmile Foundation in her post.

Both organisations provide support for victims of online abuse.

Menzies previously revealed her love for coming home to Perthshire as she prepared to crown Scotland’s top influencers earlier this year.