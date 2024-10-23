Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies speaks out after online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies speaks out after online abuse

The Place in the Sun host posted on Instagram after she was 'on the receiving end' of abuse online.

By Ellidh Aitken
Danni Menzies posted on Instagram after being 'on the receiving end' of online abuse. Image: Danni Menzies/ Instagram
Danni Menzies posted on Instagram after being 'on the receiving end' of online abuse. Image: Danni Menzies/ Instagram

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies has spoken out after experiencing online abuse.

The Place in the Sun host posted on Instagram after she was “on the receiving end” of abuse online for the first time this week.

The presenter grew up in Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay, where her family ran Mains of Taymouth Country Estate.

She now lives in London having moved to pursue her career – which saw her hosting the Channel 4 overseas property show between 2016 and 2022.

Perthshire TV presenter says online abuse ‘made me question myself’

In a post on Instagram, Menzies wrote: “It blows my mind that there are grown people in this world that spend time abusing others online.

“I haven’t been on the receiving end until this week and it really made me think about the damage that a stranger’s words can do.

Danni posted about the experience on Instagram. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

“It made me question myself for a second. Then I remembered how much of a moron they must be.

“Anyway, here’s a bunch of pics of me at the gym being annoyingly healthy this week because I’m not ‘ashamed’ and I loved it.

Danni shared two charities that provide support to victims of online abuse. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

“If you’ve been experiencing online abuse or harassment and you’re not sure what to do try thecyberhelpline.com.

“And if you are something that sits and gives people **** online, just go for a walk or do something good for yourself, that’s no life.”

Menzies linked to charities The Cyber Helpline and The Cybersmile Foundation in her post.

Both organisations provide support for victims of online abuse.

Menzies previously revealed her love for coming home to Perthshire as she prepared to crown Scotland’s top influencers earlier this year.

More from Perth & Kinross

Emergency services were called to the fire near Gairney Bank. Image: Google Street View
M90 closed northbound after vehicle fire near Kinross
Police were called to the River Tay close to the Friarton Bridge for the operation.
Two men reported to prosecutors for illegal fishing on River Tay
Emergency services were called to the crash at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Stuart Cowper
M90 reopens at Broxden Roundabout in Perth after crash between crane and van
Where the houses would have been built.
40-home Coupar Angus plan refused over fears climate change will intensify flooding
Michael Yeo
Jail for drunken lorry driver who crashed in Perthshire while six-times legal limit
Milas Turkish Restaurant and Bar in Dundee.
Top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant to open outlet in Perth
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3
Michael Gitongu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Carer caught on camera attacking disabled client in Perthshire house
Wendy Donald Family Butcher in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie family butchers may close for repairs on shopfront hit by car
Chris Menday standing in front of the former Blair's Laundry site.
Fire-damaged Blairgowrie launderette like 'something out of a warzone'

Conversation