A Place in the Sun host on love for coming home to Perthshire as she prepares to crown Scotland’s top influencers

Danni Menzies still spends time in Kenmore to "switch off".

By Chloe Burrell
Danni Menzies was raised in Kenmore.
Former A Place in the Sun host Danni Menzies was raised in Kenmore. Image: Channel 4

A Perthshire TV presenter best known for hosting A Place in the Sun has revealed how she still loves coming home to “switch off”.

Danni Menzies, 36, grew up in Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay, where her family ran Mains of Taymouth Country Estate.

She now lives in London having moved to pursue her career – which saw her hosting the Channel 4 overseas property show between 2016 and 2022.

Menzies is returning north of the border this weekend to crown the best online talent at the Scottish Influencer Awards.

Danni Menzies ‘loves coming home’ to Perthshire

Speaking to The Courier ahead of the Glasgow event, Menzies revealed she still spends lots of time in Perthshire.

She said: “My family are all up in Scotland so I love coming home.

“I do try to come back as much as possible.

“It’s where I come to switch off and get away. The countryside is good for your mental health.

“When I was growing up in Kenmore, I spent most of my time in the hills – whether running, walking or riding a horse.

TV presenter Danni Menzies.
Danni Menzies is hosting this year’s Scottish Influencer Awards. Image: The Vine

“When you’re young, you don’t realise how lucky you are to have Loch Tay and the hills on your doorstep.

“I’ve got the best of both worlds. I have my family up in Scotland where it’s calm and wholesome, and then the hustle and bustle of London.”

Menzies was involved in her family business from an early age, which led to her interest in property.

Danni Menzies ‘really excited’ to host glamorous Scottish Influencer Awards

The estate was sold in 2022, ending the Menzies’ family involvement after 100 years.

The TV star – who has been recovering from a moped accident in recent months – will present the awards to Scotland’s top influencers this Sunday.

Categories include food and drink, health and wellbeing, beauty, style and art.

Previous winners have included Dundee climate activist Laura Young, entertainment reporter Laura Boyd and fashion influencer Emily Shak.

Dundee climate campaigner Laura Young. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Laura Boyd.
Laura Boyd won Influencer of the Year in 2023. Image: The Vine

Menzies added: “I’m really excited to be presenting this year’s Scottish Influencer Awards.

“It was really good fun and a great event when I went last year.

“Influencer marketing has become huge so it’s great to see young talent bursting through.

“People go all out in Scotland so I imagine it will be very glamorous.”

‘Awards recognise best of Scotland’s social media community’

Mary McGowne, founder of the Scottish Influencer Awards, said: “The awards recognise the best of Scotland’s social media community, and the positive contribution so many are making towards the country’s image and appeal at home and internationally.

“Nominees will once again be trusted voices; independent and passionate arbiters of good taste in their respective fields with the power to propel messaging to their highly engaged followers.

“These stars of social play an important role in bringing stories and campaigns to life, and we are pleased to be shining a spotlight on the best of Scotland’s influencer talents.

“It promises to be another memorable afternoon.”

Conversation