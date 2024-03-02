NEIL GRAY: ‘I pledge to restore trust with Eljamel inquiry’

All of us – whether for ourselves or through family and friends – have interactions with the NHS. There is therefore nothing more important to me than ensuring our health service is safe and effective and that everyone receives a high standard of care.

Should there ever be a question mark about standards of treatment, patients and their families have the right to be able to raise those concerns and to have confidence they will be investigated swiftly, effectively and that – where necessary – appropriate action is taken.

That is why the public inquiry into the actions of Sam Eljamel, and how the circumstances were handled by NHS Tayside, is so important.

One of the first things I did when I came into the role of health secretary was ask for an update on the appointment of chairs for both the public inquiry and independent clinical reviews.

This week I was pleased to be able to announce these appointments in the Scottish Parliament.

‘Concerns’

Mr Eljamel was employed by NHS Tayside from 1995 to 2014 and concerns about his practice were first raised to NHS Tayside in 2011.

He was suspended in 2013 after several complaints and a review by the Royal College of Surgeons in England. Most complaints were then received after he had been suspended.

In total, nine reviews have taken place into his practice, including NHS Tayside’s due diligence review published last August.

This report laid bare the failings in NHS Tayside’s response to concerns over Mr Eljamel. It was clear from this review that these were not acted upon or followed up with the urgency and rigour they deserved.

In recent days I have met with a number of patients and patient representatives who have suffered terribly as a result of the actions of Mr Eljamel – firstly outside the Parliament at the protest last Thursday and then at a further meeting this week.

The experiences shared with me from these brave individuals are truly shocking and I would like to put on record my regret that their search for answers has taken so long. They also have my heartfelt respect for their determination to get to the truth of what has happened.

I would also like to acknowledge the role of The Courier in giving them a voice and raising the profile of this important issue.

I have met with Lord Weir ahead of a planned meeting with the patient group to finalise the terms of reference for the inquiry.

The records-based independent clinical reviews will offer an individualised approach to each of the former patients who wish to take part.

Mr Eljamel’s former patients have the right to answers and we must learn from their experiences to try and ensure this does not happen again.

The people of Scotland must have confidence in our National Health Service and I plan for the public inquiry and independent clinical reviews to help restore any lost trust.

Neil Gray is the Health Secretary in the SNP Scottish Government.