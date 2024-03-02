NEIL GRAY: ‘I pledge to restore trust with Eljamel inquiry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NEIL GRAY: ‘I pledge to restore trust with Eljamel inquiry’

The Scottish health secretary writes in The Courier about the next steps for the inquiries into disgraced former Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

New SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.
New SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.
By Health Secretary Neil Gray

All of us – whether for ourselves or through family and friends – have interactions with the NHS. There is therefore nothing more important to me than ensuring our health service is safe and effective and that everyone receives a high standard of care.

Should there ever be a question mark about standards of treatment, patients and their families have the right to be able to raise those concerns and to have confidence they will be investigated swiftly, effectively and that – where necessary – appropriate action is taken.

That is why the public inquiry into the actions of Sam Eljamel, and how the circumstances were handled by NHS Tayside, is so important.

Eljamel victims stage a protest with a coffin at Holyrood last month. 

One of the first things I did when I came into the role of health secretary was ask for an update on the appointment of chairs for both the public inquiry and independent clinical reviews.

This week I was pleased to be able to announce these appointments in the Scottish Parliament.

‘Concerns’

Mr Eljamel was employed by NHS Tayside from 1995 to 2014 and concerns about his practice were first raised to NHS Tayside in 2011.

He was suspended in 2013 after several complaints and a review by the Royal College of Surgeons in England. Most complaints were then received after he had been suspended.

In total, nine reviews have taken place into his practice, including NHS Tayside’s due diligence review published last August.

Eljamel sitting at his desk in a Libyan hospital.

This report laid bare the failings in NHS Tayside’s response to concerns over Mr Eljamel. It was clear from this review that these were not acted upon or followed up with the urgency and rigour they deserved.

In recent days I have met with a number of patients and patient representatives who have suffered terribly as a result of the actions of Mr Eljamel – firstly outside the Parliament at the protest last Thursday and then at a further meeting this week.

The experiences shared with me from these brave individuals are truly shocking and I would like to put on record my regret that their search for answers has taken so long. They also have my heartfelt respect for their determination to get to the truth of what has happened.

I would also like to acknowledge the role of The Courier in giving them a voice and raising the profile of this important issue.

Disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

I have met with Lord Weir ahead of a planned meeting with the patient group to finalise the terms of reference for the inquiry.

The records-based independent clinical reviews will offer an individualised approach to each of the former patients who wish to take part.

Mr Eljamel’s former patients have the right to answers and we must learn from their experiences to try and ensure this does not happen again.

The people of Scotland must have confidence in our National Health Service and I plan for the public inquiry and independent clinical reviews to help restore any lost trust.

Neil Gray is the Health Secretary in the SNP Scottish Government.

