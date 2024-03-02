Driver who led police on 90mph chase through rural Perthshire spent four months in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who led police on 90mph chase through rural Perthshire spent four months in prison

Matthew Dorans accelerated away from police when they tried to breathalyse him on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road.

By Jamie Buchan
Matthew Dorans. Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Matthew Dorans. Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-drive suspect who crashed his BMW after a “high intensity” police chase through rural Perthshire has avoided further jail time after serving months on remand.

Matthew Dorans led police on a 90mph pursuit after refusing to be breathalysed.

The 48-year-old was originally charged with assaulting one of the police officers by trapping his arm inside his car and dragging him as he accelerated away.

After a week-long trial at Perth Sheriff Court, jurors found the assault charge not proven.

Dorans was, however, convicted of careless driving, failing to comply with a roadside breath test and later failing to provide samples of breath at Dundee police HQ.

He was also found guilty of having a lock knife and struggling violently with police as they apprehended him.

Returning to the dock for sentencing, Dorans was asked if he had anything to say in mitigation.

He replied: “Spes mea ancora – it means, hope is my anchor.”

Further punishment is ‘inappropriate’

Dorans was banned from driving for three years.

But he escaped further punishment after already spending the equivalent of a nine-month sentence on remand.

Matthew Dorans, who led police on a 90mph chase, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “I think it’s fair to say that – given the verdict – the jury don’t appear to have accepted the evidence of the police officers in relation to the most serious charge on this indictment.

“Indeed, it could be said that the jury arrived at their verdict based on your own evidence and the admissions you yourself made.”

He said: “It weighs very heavily when I consider the disposal that you spent four-and-a-half months on remand.

“And that was in respect of matters which are now no longer in front of me.

“If you had appeared on a summary complaint – as these matters now amount to – it would be very unlikely you would have received a custodial sentence at all.

“It seems to me that it would be inappropriate to punish you any further than you have been already.”

Dorans, of Wolfhill, near Coupar Angus, was admonished on all charges.

Tried to flee on foot

The trial heard how he was approached by police as he was parked at the roadside on the A93 Blairgowrie-Perth road, about a mile north of Old Scone, on January 5 2022.

The car had its engine running and hazard lights on.

When PC Connor Rae said Dorans declined any assistance and told him: “No, f*** off. I don’t need your help.”

The officer said he was slurring his words and his eyes were glazed over.

Matthew Dorans sped away from police on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road.

Dorans accelerated away when the second officer Sergeant Peter Milne attempted to unlock his door.

The police pursued Dorans with sirens and lights flashing as he hit speeds of up to 90mph.

Jurors heard Dorans appeared to take a bend too quickly and crashed on a grass verge.

He then tried to get away on foot but was caught when he failed to jump over a hedge.

‘Entirely avoidable’

Representing himself in court, Dorans claimed he declined to be breathalysed because he did not trust police not to tamper with his sample.

He also thought hand sanitizer in the room could affect the recording.

In his closing submission, he told the jury: “Justice is mine. Vengeance is for my masters and my God.”

After sentencing, Sheriff Wood told Dorans: “This was all entirely avoidable.

“If you had co-operated with police at the roadside, then none of this would have happened.”

