Drink-drive suspect crashed after 90mph ‘high intensity’ police chase in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-drive suspect crashed after 90mph ‘high intensity’ police chase in Perthshire

Paranoid Matthew Dorans tried to escape on foot but was caught trying to jump over a hedge, then refused a breath test because he did not trust police.

By Jamie Buchan
Matthew Dorans went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Matthew Dorans went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drink-drive suspect crashed his BMW after a “high intensity” 90mph police chase through rural Perthshire.

Matthew Dorans tried to escape on foot after the pursuit but was caught trying to jump over a hedge.

During his trial at Perth Sheriff Court, the 48-year-old claimed he had refused to be breathalysed because he was worried hand sanitiser could affect his reading.

Dorans collapsed in the courtroom after a jury found him guilty of six out of seven offences.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence and told Dorans he faces a minimum three-year driving ban.

Jury’s verdict

Dorans, of Wolfhill, near Coupar Angus, failed to stop for police on the A93 Blairgowrie-Perth road, the court heard.

Pursuing officers said he veered across the road and nearly hit an oncoming car before crashing into a grass verge.

Jurors found him guilty of careless driving, failing to comply with a roadside breath test and later, failing to provide samples of breath at Dundee police HQ.

Dorans was also convicted of having a lock knife and struggling violently with police as they apprehended him.

The jury found an allegation he assaulted Sergeant Peter Milne by trapping his arm inside his car and dragging him as he drove off not proven.

Found at roadside

PC Connor McRae, 28, told the trial he was on routine patrol just after 8pm on January 5 2022 when he spotted Dorans’ BMW parked on the roadside about a mile north of Old Scone.

It had its engine running and hazard lights on, the officer said.

He pulled up alongside and spoke to Dorans in the driver’s seat.

“I asked if he was okay and needed help.

A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road
Matthew Dorans sped away from police on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road.

“He said ‘no’. He had a blank expression and his eyes were glazed over.

“It was pretty clear he was under the influence of alcohol.”

The officers parked behind Dorans’ car and PC McRae approached his door and again asked if he was okay.

The officer said Dorans replied: “No, f*** off. I don’t need your help.”

By this point PC McRae noticed he was slurring his words and smelling of alcohol so asked him to step out to be breathalysed but: “He refused to provide a specimen of breath.

“At that point, he rolled up his window and locked the door.”

Dorans accelerated away while Sgt Milne attempted to unlock his driver’s door by reaching in through an open back window.

Crashed after police pursuit

The officers pursued Dorans with sirens and flashing lights as he hit speeds of up to 90mph, PC McRae told the court.

“He was driving erratically, on both sides of the carriageway.

“There wasn’t a lot of traffic but there was one vehicle that came round a bend and he almost collided with it.”

Matthew Dorans was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

PC McRae said Dorans “took a left hand turn too quickly”.

“He lost control and crashed on the left hand side.

“We pulled up behind the vehicle and saw a person running away.

“I immediately got out and ran after him, with PC Milne just behind me.”

The court heard Dorans tried to jump over a hedge but fell back and PC McRae caught him.

Dorans was searched and found to be have a lock knife tucked into his waistband.

The trial was told other police units attended at the crash site, as well as members of Dorans’ family.

‘Justice is mine’

Dorans broke down in the dock as he told jurors about the four-and-a-half months he spent on remand.

He said he caught scabies from his cellmate, who also contracted Covid.

“It’s not just me who is on trial,” he said.

“My wife has been through absolute hell.”

Dorans denied all charges, claiming he declined to be breathalysed because he did not trust police not to tamper with his sample and hand sanitiser in the room could affect the recording.

He said the police who spoke to him at the roadside were “aggressive” and giving him “unlawful orders.”

In his closing speech, he told the jury: “We need more love in the world and less hate.”

He ended with the words: “Justice is mine, vengeance is for my masters and my God.”

The trial was held at Perth Sheriff Court

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told jurors the trial was not about “fanciful conspiracy theories about hand sanitiser.

“Nor was it about police putting their careers on the line to mislead you all.”

She said: “This was a fast-developing situation which escalated quickly into a high intensity police chase.

“Police spoke of an abusive and belligerent man who refused comply with them.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Shane Aberdein (left and Mark McFadyen (right) are on curfew.
Dundee roof raiders on curfew for £65k waterfront lead thefts
James Walton.
Arbroath abuser berated partner in Ferry pubs and left 80 voicemails in single night
To go with story by Alan Richardson. charged with breaching his SOPO with a camping holiday in Scone Picture shows; Kenneth Bond. .. Supplied by East Midlands Police Date; Unknown
Fife paedophile 'Dirty Tony' brought to court after Perthshire caravan break
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Bus crash ban and cannabis curfew
The attempted break-in at the North Street branch of Saddlers cost the firm £3000. Image: Google.
Teen's break-in bid at Forfar bridie hotspot cost bakery bosses £3000
The charge relates to an incident in Thornhill, Stirlingshire.
Man in court accused of murdering brother in Stirlingshire village
Gareth Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth offshore worker taunted 'damsel in distress' wife during lager attack
Ian Rodger has been jailed.
Prison for Fife pest who asked teens for threesome and called police about hamster 
John McCulloch had the Samurai sword in Davidsons chemist in Blairgowrie.
Fidgeting customer at Perthshire chemist's had Samurai sword hidden in clothes
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman stalked man and his partner outside their home for more than nine…