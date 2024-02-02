4-bedroom Fife home in spectacular seafront location for sale

A four-bedroom home in a spectacular location right on the Fife seafront has gone up for sale.

The Cellardyke house, off James Street, sits just yards from the rocks and water in the beautiful East Neuk.

A conservatory and a south-facing garden terrace provide stunning locations from which to soak in the surroundings.

But the property’s setting does come at a cost – with the home on the market for offers over £675,000.

The sitting room, dining room and kitchen along with the conservatory are all positioned at the rear of the house, closest to the sea, with lots of areas for relaxing and dining.

The ground floor also features a shower room.

Upstairs in the 1970s property are four bedrooms – three of which have views over the sea – while the fourth overlooks the courtyard and is being used as an office.

Three of the four bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

There is a family shower room off the landing.

The entrance to the house is set back from the street and enclosed by the substantial outbuilding – the ground floor of which comes with the property.

This includes several storage spaces, a hall, a utility and a WC, along with a double garage.

Planning permission has been granted to convert this into a self-contained annexe with a kitchen, living room, shower room and bedroom.

The consent says that the double garage would remain once this has been created.

Meanwhile, the terrace at the seafront can be accessed using a side gate or through the house.

The Cellardyke seaside home is on the market with Savills.

