Home Lifestyle Property

4-bedroom Fife home in spectacular seafront location for sale

The £675,000 Cellardyke home comes with planning permission for a separate accommodation annexe.

By Ben MacDonald
The house in Cellardyke is right on the seafront. Image: Savills
The house in Cellardyke is right on the seafront. Image: Savills

A four-bedroom home in a spectacular location right on the Fife seafront has gone up for sale.

The Cellardyke house, off James Street, sits just yards from the rocks and water in the beautiful East Neuk.

A conservatory and a south-facing garden terrace provide stunning locations from which to soak in the surroundings.

Anstruther house for sale
The house is in the beautiful East Neuk. Image: Savills
The property is just yards from the sea and rocks. Image: Savills
The house has stunning views over the water. Image: Savills

But the property’s setting does come at a cost – with the home on the market for offers over £675,000.

The sitting room, dining room and kitchen along with the conservatory are all positioned at the rear of the house, closest to the sea, with lots of areas for relaxing and dining.

The ground floor also features a shower room.

The sitting room. Image: Savills
The open-plan entrance to the sitting room. Image: Savills
The spacious kitchen. Image: Savills
There is room for dining. Image: Savills
A separate dining area leads into the conservatory. Image: Savills
There are incredible views from the conservatory. Image: Savills
Many parts of the house have views out to sea. Image: Savills
The ground-floor shower room Image: Savills

Upstairs in the 1970s property are four bedrooms – three of which have views over the sea – while the fourth overlooks the courtyard and is being used as an office.

Three of the four bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

There is a family shower room off the landing.

The main bedroom. Image: Savills
Three of the bedrooms have sea views. Image: Savills
All four bedrooms are located on the first floor. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms is currently used as a home office. Image: Savills
The main shower room includes two sinks and a bidet. Image: Savills

The entrance to the house is set back from the street and enclosed by the substantial outbuilding – the ground floor of which comes with the property.

This includes several storage spaces, a hall, a utility and a WC, along with a double garage.

Planning permission has been granted to convert this into a self-contained annexe with a kitchen, living room, shower room and bedroom.

The consent says that the double garage would remain once this has been created.

Meanwhile, the terrace at the seafront can be accessed using a side gate or through the house.

The entrance to the house is set off the street. Image: Savills
The ground floor of the outbuilding comes with the house along with a double garage. Image: Savills
The side access to the seafront terrace. Image: Savills
A stunning terrace on the seafront. Image: Savills

The Cellardyke seaside home is on the market with Savills.

Elsewhere in Fife, a steading house boasting fabulous open views across two lochs and a hill is up for sale for the same price.

In Dundee, a waterfront apartment in Broughty Ferry has hit the market for more than £300,000.

