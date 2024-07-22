Vandalised former Stirling GP surgery going to auction and ‘could make millions for developer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vandalised former Stirling GP surgery going to auction and ‘could make millions for developer’

Three other units, including two flats, are included in the lot.

By Ben MacDonald
Stirling building up for auction
The former Park Avenue Medical Practice building in Stirling has fallen into disrepair. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A former Stirling GP surgery and adjacent flats are going to auction – with the potential to make millions of pounds for a developer.

The former Park Avenue Medical Centre site has fallen into disrepair since closing, with the building targeted by vandals.

The site is now going to be sold off with claims it could generate millions of pounds in income if redeveloped.

The building consists of four units in total: the former doctors’ surgery, a flat above the practice, a vacant property and another upper flat.

The building is split into four units. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Repair work is needed. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The former medical practice. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Several areas are damaged. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The large rooms offer potential. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The old reception area with graffiti on the walls. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The building has planning permission in place for six homes, consisting of four flats on the ground floor and two on the upper floor.

However, according to Prime Property Auctions, it could also be turned into a 20-bedroom hotel subject to permission.

The listing says if six homes were created on the site, it could generate nearly £3.5 million in sales – which would represent a “massive return on investment”.

A staircase. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A bathroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions
An old office. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A bedroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A living room. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Prime Property Auctions says the lot is “sure to appeal to shrewd commercial developers looking for a rarely available development commercial opportunity”.

It also says the building is “in a highly regarded location within walking distance of the centre of Stirling”.

Anyone who takes on the site will need to carry out significant work, with extensive damage having been caused to several areas of the building.

Some walls have also been sprayed with graffiti.

Another bathroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Damage in one of the kitchens. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Windows on the property are boarded up. Image: Prime Property Auctions
More graffiti. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Extensive damage in the hallway. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A brightly coloured room. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The loft is also in need of renovation. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The outside of the building. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The building is open to immediate offers with a guide price of £475,000.

If it is not bought before August 1, it will be included in Prime Property Auctions’ next live auction on that date.

Elsewhere, a former school in Perthshire and a former church hall in Kirkcaldy have both been transformed into modern homes.

