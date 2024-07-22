Vandalised former Stirling GP surgery going to auction and ‘could make millions for developer’

A former Stirling GP surgery and adjacent flats are going to auction – with the potential to make millions of pounds for a developer.

The former Park Avenue Medical Centre site has fallen into disrepair since closing, with the building targeted by vandals.

The site is now going to be sold off with claims it could generate millions of pounds in income if redeveloped.

The building consists of four units in total: the former doctors’ surgery, a flat above the practice, a vacant property and another upper flat.

The building has planning permission in place for six homes, consisting of four flats on the ground floor and two on the upper floor.

However, according to Prime Property Auctions, it could also be turned into a 20-bedroom hotel subject to permission.

The listing says if six homes were created on the site, it could generate nearly £3.5 million in sales – which would represent a “massive return on investment”.

Prime Property Auctions says the lot is “sure to appeal to shrewd commercial developers looking for a rarely available development commercial opportunity”.

It also says the building is “in a highly regarded location within walking distance of the centre of Stirling”.

Anyone who takes on the site will need to carry out significant work, with extensive damage having been caused to several areas of the building.

Some walls have also been sprayed with graffiti.

The building is open to immediate offers with a guide price of £475,000.

If it is not bought before August 1, it will be included in Prime Property Auctions’ next live auction on that date.

Elsewhere, a former school in Perthshire and a former church hall in Kirkcaldy have both been transformed into modern homes.