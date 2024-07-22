Dunblane’s Christina tells of shock at winning Miss Universe GB at fourth attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane’s Christina tells of shock at winning Miss Universe GB at fourth attempt

"We've got Andy Murray, we've got Katharine Brown who was Miss Scotland and now we've got me."

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk.
Christina Dela Cruz Chalk has been crowned Miss Universe Great Britain. Image: @danilatimerphoto/Instagram
By Chloe Burrell

A Dunblane woman has spoken of her shock at being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain at the fourth attempt.

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk has been competing in the contest since graduating from the University of Glasgow with a pharmacology degree.

The 30-year-old, who resides at both Dunblane and Switzerland, told The Courier she hopes the win brings joy to her hometown.

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk.
Christina receives the crown. Image: @danilatimerphoto/Instagram

The former Dunblane High School pupil said: “We’ve got Andy Murray, we’ve got Katharine Brown who was Miss Scotland and now we’ve got me.

“It was a bit of a shock because I’ve been working towards it for so many years.

“I competed after I graduated from university and this was my fourth time competing at Miss Universe Great Britain.

“Before I had aged out and I came first runner-up, which obviously is a great achievement but it’s not quite the gold medal – you’re always a bit disappointed.

Dunblane woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain

“I was happy that I aged out because I couldn’t go through it again. I was so exhausted getting ready and getting my hopes up.

“When they lifted the age limit, I was like ‘here we go again’.

“It really felt surreal.”

Christina got her first taste of pageantry in the Philippines where she competed in its national Miss Universe contest before taking part in the Great Britain event.

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk.
Christina went to Dunblane High School. Image: @owenreyes/Instagram

The Scottish-Filipina said a lot of training goes into preparing for the competition.

“You really have to be up to date with current events and be confident in how you present yourself,” Christina continued.

“It’s just building that innate confidence that you deserve to be there and have a seat at the table.

“My cousin, when I was younger, used to compete and I used to always look up to her and think she’s so confident and doing a lot for her community and I thought ‘I want to be that kind of role model’.

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk with her family.
Christina with her family after being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain. Image: Supplied

“It’s always been an audit of my life so every time I compete in a pageant, I reflect on personal life and work life and figure out if I’m meant to be a role model and be the best version of myself, how do I show that and reflect that in my everyday life?

“By the time you get to the pageant, you’ve worked a lot on yourself.

“Regardless of whether you win or not, you’ve tackled all those arenas and moved forward.”

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk has ‘Scottish pride’

Christina will now go on to represent Great Britain in Mexico at the Miss Universe competition on September 28.

She said: “I am so excited. I’ve always watched Miss Universe on TV so to think that I’ll be on the stage with all the contestants is insane.

“My family were so nervous for me because they knew how hard I had worked but when it got announced they were just shocked and couldn’t quite believe it.

“Being a Scottish person, you definitely have that sense of pride.

“The fact that I’m not only from Scotland and I’ve lived elsewhere, you can represent a wider nation.

“I do want to encourage other young women to push themselves. Whether that’s in pageantry or not, I just found my community in the pageant world.

“Having started that journey when I was 21/22, I still have friends for life.

“I would always encourage someone to take part in pageants if they want to just meet some people that are like-minded and push themselves a bit further.

“Just taking that step forward is the start of something beautiful.”

Conversation