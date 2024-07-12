Former Kirkcaldy church and Boys’ Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house for sale at £425k

A former church and Boys’ Brigade hall turned home in Kirkcaldy has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom Victoria Road property is described as a “versatile home” with a price tag of £425,000.

Built in 1888, the building used to be home to St Andrew’s Parish Church before the congregation moved.

Following the move, the building was bought by McIntosh Furniture Company – which then sold it to Major Stocks for use as a Boys’ Brigade hall.

It has since been converted into a modern home but retains many of the original features, such as the church windows.

Downstairs, the property has a spacious open-plan kitchen/living/dining room area as well as a double bedroom, a utility room and a shower room.

Upstairs, there is a large lounge with arched windows, a bathroom, and the main bedroom – which features an en-suite and dressing area.

On the top floor, there are two more bedrooms and another shower room.

Outside, there is an attractive courtyard garden which features a summerhouse and driveway for off-street parking.

The house is being marketed by Venters Property for offers over £425,000.

