Former Kirkcaldy church and Boys’ Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house for sale at £425k

The "versatile home" retains several original features including arched windows.

By Kieran Webster
The former Victoria Road church.
The former church on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Venters Property

A former church and Boys’ Brigade hall turned home in Kirkcaldy has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom Victoria Road property is described as a “versatile home” with a price tag of £425,000.

Built in 1888, the building used to be home to St Andrew’s Parish Church before the congregation moved.

Following the move, the building was bought by McIntosh Furniture Company – which then sold it to Major Stocks for use as a Boys’ Brigade hall.

The entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Venters Property
The living room.
The living room. Image: Venters Property
Another view of the living room with its large windows.
The living room has large windows allowing for natural light. Image: Venters Property
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Venters Property
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Venters Property
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Venters Property

It has since been converted into a modern home but retains many of the original features, such as the church windows.

Downstairs, the property has a spacious open-plan kitchen/living/dining room area as well as a double bedroom, a utility room and a shower room.

Upstairs, there is a large lounge with arched windows, a bathroom, and the main bedroom – which features an en-suite and dressing area.

On the top floor, there are two more bedrooms and another shower room.

The principal bedroom which features an ensuite.
The main bedroom. Image: Venters Property
One of the double bedrooms.
A double bedroom. Image: Venters Property
There are two shower rooms.
There are two shower rooms. Image: Venters Property
The first floor landing.
First-floor landing. Image:  Venters Property
The property has five bedrooms.
Bedroom three. Image: Venters Property
The study.
A study room. Image: Venters Property
The garden.
The garden. Image: Venters Property
A summer house in the garden.
A summer house in the garden. Image: Venters Property

Outside, there is an attractive courtyard garden which features a summerhouse and driveway for off-street parking.

The house is being marketed by Venters Property for offers over £425,000.

Another conversion of an old building has hit the market in Perthshire, where the former Ardler School has gone up for sale having been turned into a stylish home.

Conversation