Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first pilot

Tourists coming to Dundee are set to benefit from a special discount card as the city council launches a new pilot.

The ‘Do It All in Dundee’ scheme will allow card holders to access a range of discounts on ticket prices, café purchases and gift shop items.

And it already has the backing of local businesses and attractions, including The Wine Press, The Selkie, and the V&A Dundee shop.

It will be marketed to national and international visitors, who can purchase a card before arriving in Dundee via the VisitDundee website.

The scheme – the first of its kind in Scotland – will initially run as a four-month pilot, and it’s hoped that the discount card can become a permanent fixture in the city’s tourism offer.

Card ‘encourages tourists to spend local’

A sale and information centre will be set up at the Xplore Dundee city hub, while major hotels – including Malmaison, Hotel Indigo, Invercarse Hotel and Apex Hotel – will offer card loading facilities.

Fair Work, Economic Growth, and Infrastructure convener, councillor Steven Rome said: “Tourism is a key pillar of the Dundee economy, contributing more than £290m to the city last year.

“We continually strive to improve the visitor experience for the hundreds of thousands of people who come here each year, and the Do It All in Dundee discount card is a great example of that.

“We hope that the card will simplify and enhance people’s time in the city, save them some money and encourage spending in local businesses.”

Dundee Tourism Leadership Group chair Isabel Bruce added: “You really can do it all in Dundee, and the card scheme will help promote the breadth of our offering to visitors.

“It’s great to see the variety of businesses and organisations operating in the tourism sector working together to launch this exciting product, and I wish it every success.”