Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first pilot

The 'Do It All in Dundee' scheme will allow card holders to access a range of discounts on ticket prices, café purchases and gift shop items.

By Laura Devlin
The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tourists coming to Dundee are set to benefit from a special discount card as the city council launches a new pilot.

The ‘Do It All in Dundee’ scheme will allow card holders to access a range of discounts on ticket prices, café purchases and gift shop items.

And it already has the backing of local businesses and attractions, including The Wine Press, The Selkie, and the V&A Dundee shop.

It will be marketed to national and international visitors, who can purchase a card before arriving in Dundee via the VisitDundee website.

The scheme – the first of its kind in Scotland – will initially run as a four-month pilot, and it’s hoped that the discount card can become a permanent fixture in the city’s tourism offer.

Card ‘encourages tourists to spend local’

A sale and information centre will be set up at the Xplore Dundee city hub, while major hotels – including Malmaison, Hotel Indigo, Invercarse Hotel and Apex Hotel – will offer card loading facilities.

Fair Work, Economic Growth, and Infrastructure convener, councillor Steven Rome said: “Tourism is a key pillar of the Dundee economy, contributing more than £290m to the city last year.

The V&A and Discovery Point have both signed up to the scheme. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We continually strive to improve the visitor experience for the hundreds of thousands of people who come here each year, and the Do It All in Dundee discount card is a great example of that.

“We hope that the card will simplify and enhance people’s time in the city, save them some money and encourage spending in local businesses.”

Dundee Tourism Leadership Group chair Isabel Bruce added: “You really can do it all in Dundee, and the card scheme will help promote the breadth of our offering to visitors.

“It’s great to see the variety of businesses and organisations operating in the tourism sector working together to launch this exciting product, and I wish it every success.”

More from Dundee

The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Locals fear 'long summer ahead' as derelict former Dundee church set on fire
The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friockheim Health Centre to be put up for sale two years after closure
Doberman dog
Toddler suffered 'gaping' eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack
The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Number of Dundee street cleaners falls by more than a quarter since 2015
11
The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee EV charging hub that can power car for 60 miles in 3…
6
Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Dundee driver ran over man in Strathmartine Road attempted murder bid, prosecutors claim
The pilot scheme will last for four weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Phoenix: Owner confirms iconic Dundee pub has been sold as he hints at…
2
New Marks and Spencer store in Dundee at the Gallagher Retail park.
All you need to know as new £5 million M&S Dundee set to open
11
Robbie McIntosh.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh to get second parole hearing
8
Phil Daniels to appear at Dundee film event
Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels to celebrate film's 45th anniversary in Dundee

Conversation