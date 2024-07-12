Government disease eradication project to help pig farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Government disease eradication project to help pig farmers

A new national disease control project aims to eradicate one of the biggest threats to the pig farming industry.

By Kirsten Johnson
The Scottish Government has provided almost £450,000 for a new Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) prevention initiative across the country.

It is hoped the funds will help wipe out the devastating virus – also known as blue ear disease – and improve biosecurity standards on commercial pig farms.

The PRRC project will see affected premises tested, data shared and controls put in place to prevent spread between farms.

A biosecurity app will also be used to allow farmers to get a tailored assessment of their biosecurity on farm to help them prevent disease spread between premises.

The £438,700 funding will be managed by Wholesome Pigs (Scotland) Ltd – a not-for-profit company owned by all commercial pig farmers in Scotland.

PRRS causes reproductive failure in sows and respiratory problems in weaners up to finisher pigs.

Once within a herd it can be transmitted by nose-to-nose contact, breeding with infected males, sow to piglet during pregnancy, close contact with slurry and even birds and insects moving from animal to animal.

Infected sows that are able to get pregnant often have smaller litters, a greater number of stillborn piglets and weaker young.

Disease “devastating” to famers

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “The impact of a disease infecting a farm can be devastating to a farmer and this project will be a real benefit to the sector which is already taking steps to deal with PRRS though vaccination.

Improving biosecurity as a result of this project will also help prevent the introduction of other pig diseases, such as African Swine Fever (ASF), which is currently spreading across Europe.

“The costs of controlling an ASF outbreak are huge, with the knock-on costs of losing export markets, so it is absolutely vital that government and farmers work together to take steps to protect Scottish agriculture businesses, improve animal health and welfare standards, reduce the reliance on veterinary medicines, and increase productivity through the introduction of practical solutions, like this project.”

Director of Wholesome Pigs (Scotland) Ltd Andy McGowan said: “The Scottish pig sector has an admirable track record of collaborating to control and eliminate disease, contributing to a 38% reduction in carbon emissions per kilo over the past two decades.

“This substantial and very welcome investment from Scottish Government into veterinary testing, data sharing and coordination systems will ensure that our sector continues to be part of the solution to providing affordable, high-quality food for Scottish consumers whilst achieving the ambitious transition towards Net Zero.”

