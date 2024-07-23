Unit housing new Dundee coffee shop up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unit housing new Dundee coffee shop up for sale

The building rented by Black Sheep Coffee is on the market

By Paul Malik
Black Sheep Coffee. Dundee High Street. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Black Sheep Coffee. Dundee High Street. Image: Graham & Sibbald

The building housing Dundee’s Black Sheep Coffee, which opened in June, is up for sale.

Property agent Graham and Sibbald lists the unit, on the city’s High Street, for sale for offers over £450,000.

They have pitched the sale as a potential retail investment venture.

The current owners receive rent of £45,000 a year from Black Sheep, a coffee company founded by former St Andrews University students Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth.

Previously a Patisserie Valerie, the current lease runs until 2038. It has a net initial yield (NIY) of 9.59%.

Black Sheep Coffee will remain as tenants until then, barring to any break option being implemented.

Black Sheep Coffee building for sale

Dundee’s Black Sheep Coffee opened in June, with a £1 drinks deal on opening day.

Property agent Garth Davison describes the unit: “The subjects comprise a ground, first and basement level retail unit contained within a traditionally constructed mid terraced building.

“The property has the benefit of a large glazed modern double frontage directly on to High Street.

“The subjects are occupied by Black Sheep Coffee and as such are fitted out in connection with the corporate brand.

“Ground floor level comprises the café with WC facilities.

“The layout is modern and open plan. Upper floors and basement level are utilised for storage and staff facilities.”

He continues: “More precisely, the property sits on the north side of Dundee High Street between its junction with Reform Street and the continuation to Murraygate.

“High Street forms part of Dundee’s prime pedestrianised retail thoroughfare merging to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“Surrounding tenants are largely of a local covenant to include, Greggs, RBS and Ladbrokes.”

Black Sheep Coffee’s global rise

Black Sheep Coffee was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, who opened the first outlet in Camden back in 2013.

The firm has grown rapidly over the past decade and now has more than 90 shops across the UK.

The empty Patisserie Valerie on Dundee High Street before it became Black Sheep Coffee. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

It opened stores in St Andrews in 2022 and Aberdeen’s Union Square in May last year.

The company has also branched out globally, with new stores slated for Texas and Florida adding to existing Black Sheep Coffee shops in Paris and Manila.

