Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date of its first Dundee cafe

Black Sheep Coffee has announced the opening date of its first Dundee cafe.

The coffee chain is moving into the site of the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street.

It will open on Tuesday, June 25.

The cafe will serve hot drinks, smoothies, pastries and waffles.

A promotion on the first day will offer regular hot coffees for £1.

Black Sheep Coffee founded by former St Andrews students

Black Sheep Coffee was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The firm has grown rapidly in the past decade and now has more than 90 shops across the UK.

It opened stores in St Andrews in 2022 and Aberdeen’s Union Square in May last year.

The company has also branched out globally, with new stores slated for Texas and Florida – adding to existing Black Sheep Coffee shops in Paris and Manila.

‘Blend of passion and rebellion’ coming to Dundee

A company statement said: “Located in the middle of the High Street, the latest Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its signature blend of passion and rebellion to Dundee.

“The new site is set to become the go-to destination for local Dundonians and visitors alike seeking an unforgettable coffee experience from Dundee’s best baristas in a laid-back, welcoming space.

“Black Sheep Coffee are innovators in the space – by sourcing the first specialty-grade

100% Robusta coffee, they went against the market trends and became the ‘Black

Sheep’ of the coffee world.”

Opening is boost to High Street

Patisserie Valerie stopped trading on the High Street in 2022 and was one of nine across the UK to be shuttered.

At the time, the company said it was closing nine stores in total due to cost pressures.

The Courier has launched a conversation about the future of Dundee’s high street and what can be done to rejuvenate the city’s main shopping streets.