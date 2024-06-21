Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date of its first Dundee cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date of its first Dundee cafe

A 'coffee for £1' deal has also been announced.

By Stephen Eighteen
Black Sheep Coffee in Aberdeen's Union Square.
Black Sheep Coffee is opening in Dundee after becoming a fixture in Aberdeen's Union Square in May 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Black Sheep Coffee has announced the opening date of its first Dundee cafe.

The coffee chain is moving into the site of the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street.

It will open on Tuesday, June 25.

The cafe will serve hot drinks, smoothies, pastries and waffles.

A promotion on the first day will offer regular hot coffees for £1.

Black Sheep Coffee founded by former St Andrews students

Black Sheep Coffee was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The firm has grown rapidly in the past decade and now has more than 90 shops across the UK.

The new cafe will replace the empty Patisserie Valerie on Dundee High Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

It opened stores in St Andrews in 2022 and Aberdeen’s Union Square in May last year.

The company has also branched out globally, with new stores slated for Texas and Florida – adding to existing Black Sheep Coffee shops in Paris and Manila.

‘Blend of passion and rebellion’ coming to Dundee

A company statement said: “Located in the middle of the High Street, the latest Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its signature blend of passion and rebellion to Dundee.

“The new site is set to become the go-to destination for local Dundonians and visitors alike seeking an unforgettable coffee experience from Dundee’s best baristas in a laid-back, welcoming space.

“Black Sheep Coffee are innovators in the space – by sourcing the first specialty-grade
100% Robusta coffee, they went against the market trends and became the ‘Black
Sheep’ of the coffee world.”

Opening is boost to High Street

Patisserie Valerie stopped trading on the High Street in 2022 and was one of nine across the UK to be shuttered.

At the time, the company said it was closing nine stores in total due to cost pressures.

The Courier has launched a conversation about the future of Dundee’s high street and what can be done to rejuvenate the city’s main shopping streets.

