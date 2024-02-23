Dundee Matters: Why is our high street suffering and what can we do to change it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Matters: Why is our high street suffering and what can we do to change it?

Our new initiative – Dundee Matters – is aimed at listening to the strongly held views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s problems, and driving change. Lesley-Anne Kelly reports.
Lesley-Anne Kelly
A graphic showing the words 'Dundee Matters'
Our high street matters. Graphic by DCT design.

The future of Dundee matters to The Courier.

For more than 200 years now we’ve been shining a light on the pressing issues in the City of Discovery and have used our reporting to push for change.

Today, we launch a new initiative – Dundee Matters – aimed at listening to the strongly held views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s problems, and driving change.

Our first target for this project is Dundee’s ailing high streets.

The perfect storm of the pandemic, a cost of living crisis, inflationary pressures and online shopping have led to a wave of city centre businesses pulling their shutters down.

This situation is not unique to Dundee, but that does not mean we, as a city, should simply accept this trajectory.

And nor will The Courier stop highlighting these issues on our other high-streets.

This is a project we hope to expand across the regions of our readership.

After tracking Dundee’s high streets we want to help change them

Our data team has been tracking the changing shape of our high streets and shopping centres since June 2023.

Now, we no longer want to simply track the data – we want to change it.

We’re asking our readers to share their views on the high street – on their high street.

What do they want to see more of, less of?

What brings them into town, what keeps them away?

What do you think our streets need to bring them back to life again?

To make them the focal point of activity, the social hub and the vibrant, beating, heart of our city they once were.

When heard, our shared ideas can help shape the future of Dundee.

So, let us know what you think in our survey, and by doing so put yourself in with a chance of winning money to spend on the very high streets you want to help change.

You can read our latest analysis of the Dundee high streets here.

High street summit

And finally, to show that we at The Courier are putting our readers’ voices front and centre of this initiative, we will host a high street summit at our city centre offices in May.

Here, we will put the issues you have identified to a room full of guests, from city leaders and business-owners, to artists, academics and you – the people of Dundee.

We will create a forum for solutions that we hope will help change the trajectory of the city centre and bring a fresh outlook as to how that is achieved.

If you would be interested in attending this summit and being one of those voices for change, please leave your details at the end of the survey.

Have your say. Make an impact.

