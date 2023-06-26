Dundee shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

We've tracked units in each of Dundee's shopping centres to track the health of our city centre

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
A floorplan beside pictures of the Dundee shopping centres.

The Overgate and Wellgate shopping centres have been a massive part of the Dundee retail economy for decades.

Between them they contain some of Dundee’s most popular places to shop, eat, and work out – but how are they faring against the increasing pressures of the cost of living crisis?

The Courier data team set out to quantify the effect on the Dundee retail footprint by creating maps of all of the shopping centres and carrying out a census of the activity in each area.

We plan to track these centres long term to keep a finger on the pulse of the Dundee high street economy. All of the data in this article is current to the best of our knowledge. If you have any more up to date information, please get in touch at datateam@dcthomson.co.uk.

The chart below shows the overall vacancy rate at both shopping centres.

As well as vacancy levels, we will also be keeping track of the kind of units (shopping, food and drink etc) found within each centre.

Further analysis of this data can be found here.

Overgate Shopping Centre

Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Overgate was originally built in the 60s and redeveloped in 1998 to the layout we are familiar with today. It can be found on Nethergate, right in the heart of the city centre.

The centre was recently acquired by Mike Ashley, owner of Frasers Group plc.

The interactive floor plan below shows information on the current activity within the Overgate. Hover over a unit for further information.

Wellgate Shopping Centre

The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

The Wellgate opened in 1978 and was an instant hit with shoppers. The entrance can be found on Panmure Street, just at the end of Murraygate.

The Wellgate has three floors which contain retail units.

The interactive floor plan of floor one is below. Hover over a unit for further information.

The interactive floor plan of floor two is below. Hover over a unit for further information.

The interactive floor plan of floor three is below. Hover over a unit for further information.

Vacant unit summary

We catalogued whether a unit was occupied or not and if it was occupied, the type of retail activity the space is being used for. Where we discovered that a unit was vacant, we tried to ascertain the length of time the space had been unoccupied.

We did this by checking the social media accounts of the business, checking Courier reporting, looking for the business status on Companies House, looking for changes to signage on google street view history and in some cases by checking for signs in the windows of the premises.

Because of the subjectivity of the sources, the number of days vacant should be treated as approximate. If you have any more up to date information for our records, please get in touch.

There are also some unoccupied units where we were unable to locate the closure date, so these are not included in our breakdown of the longest vacant units.

You can view our Dundee high street shop tracker here.

Methodology

An in person census was carried out in May and June of 2023. Since then the data was been continuously updated based on Courier reporting of retail changes and readers contacting us to inform us of changes.

If you have information on a recent change or spot an error, please get in touch with the data team at datateam@dcthomson.co.uk.

More from The Courier

Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…
The famous Venue dancefloor and Dannii Minogue were the perfect partnership back in June 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dannii Minogue starred in 1993 'showbiz' relaunch of The Venue in Dundee
A 3D map of Dundee city centre shops with red and blue colours used to indicate empty and occupied units
Dundee city centre: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Alan McDade, Perth police paedo sting Picture shows; Alan McDade, Perth police paedo sting. .. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown
Perth paedophile sent vile texts and photos to undercover cop posing as schoolgirl
Callum Munro and Emma Morgan.
Fife pair in botched balaclava-clad booze break-in
Fraser Reid standing outside his Dundee fruit and vegetable shop
Dundee city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
Dundee legend Jim Duffy.
Jim Duffy, John Holt and Sean Dillon among Dundee and United legends backing brain…
How the new Colinsburgh housing development will look
Multi-million pound development could double Fife village's population
Owner of Scaramanga, Carl Morenikeji. Image: Scaramanga.
Fife vintage specialist toasts blockbuster Hollywood success in record year