Dundee road rage victim spat on near retail park

A police investigation has been launched after a woman was spat on during a road rage incident in Dundee.

Officers were contacted after a dispute at the junction of Clepington Road and Kingsway Retail Park on Friday.

A woman in a car was reportedly spat on by a man following the altercation at around 11.20am.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage as part of their inquiries as they look to trace the driver of a blue Ford Transit.

Constable Calum Tonner said: “The victim was left extremely shaken by this assault.

“We would ask anyone who may be able to help our inquiries or who has relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0475728/24.