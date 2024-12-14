Dundee Dundee road rage victim spat on near retail park The incident occurred on Friday morning. By James Simpson December 14 2024, 2:33pm December 14 2024, 2:33pm Share Dundee road rage victim spat on near retail park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5145332/dundee-road-rage-clepington-road-retail-park/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have launched a public appeal. Image: Google Street View A police investigation has been launched after a woman was spat on during a road rage incident in Dundee. Officers were contacted after a dispute at the junction of Clepington Road and Kingsway Retail Park on Friday. A woman in a car was reportedly spat on by a man following the altercation at around 11.20am. Police are appealing for dashcam footage as part of their inquiries as they look to trace the driver of a blue Ford Transit. Constable Calum Tonner said: “The victim was left extremely shaken by this assault. “We would ask anyone who may be able to help our inquiries or who has relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.” Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0475728/24.
