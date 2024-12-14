Cultybraggan Camp operators defend managers after Four in a Bed appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cultybraggan Camp operators defend managers after Four in a Bed appearance

The former prisoner of war camp finished last on this week's run of episodes.

By Ben MacDonald
Cultybraggan Camp featured on Four in a Bed
Cultybraggan Camp came last in this week's Four in a Bed. Image: Channel 4

The operators of Cultybraggan Camp have defended the site’s managers after an appearance on Four in a Bed.

The former prisoner of war camp appeared on the Channel 4 series, with fellow B&B owners visiting on Wednesday’s episode.

During the episode, contestants discovered that the managers of the camp, Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, do not help with checking guests in.

One couple also found dirty dishes in their hut, refusing to cook their breakfast with the utensils provided.

Cultybraggan finished in last place, with competitors underpaying by a total of £50.

The camp is owned by the village of Comrie and run by the Comrie Development Trust.

Trustee Davie Robertson said: “I didn’t think the girls came over particularly well.

“It’s not often you see something like that where the girls aren’t at the place at all. It’s purely self-catering and self-booking in.

“That’s not featured in the show a lot, it’s very much hotels, B&Bs, that kind of thing.”

Cultybraggan Camp operators discuss Four in a Bed

Davie feels that the other contestants were not used to what Cultybraggan offers contestants.

He said: “There’s nowhere like it.

“If you’re coming to stay at Cultybraggan you’re here for walking, cycling, it’s a good base to tour from.

Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, who run the accommodation at Cultybraggan Camp, appeared on Four in a Bed on Channel 4.
Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, who manage the accommodation at Cultybraggan Camp, appeared on Four in a Bed. Image: Channel 4

“Glasgow and Edinburgh are an hour away. Stirling’s over the hill, Perth’s along the road.

“There’s lots of walks and Loch Earn’s not far away, it’s a whole different ball game.

“The girls, give them their due, tried to plug everything but there were things they didn’t mention but time was limited.”

Addressing the camp’s issues

Davie did agree that some of the issues raised in the episode were valid.

He said: “Cleanliness is something we’ve had issues with and hopefully we’re on top of that now.

“The huts looked good but when you come down to the nitty-gritty, with the pots and the pans, that let us down a bit.

“Simple things like the cattle grid was mentioned, we’re in the process of removing that cattle grid now.

“The reason why it was there was to stop the deer from coming into the camp. We’ve got an orchard there and allotments, people put a lot of time into them and the last thing they want is deer to eat everything.

“We don’t have that problem anymore.”

 Some of the issues on the show have been solved. Image: Channel 4

Davie hopes that the camp’s appearance on the show will entice more visitors to the area.

He said: “When they were filming here I asked what happens after and they said that you usually get a spike after the episode goes out.

“People say: “I never knew that existed” and they come back. We’re hoping for a bit of that, it’s getting the name out there.

“One thing that wasn’t mentioned is that it’s owned by the village. I think that would have been a good point to get across and it’s a pity they never mentioned it.”

You can watch this week’s episodes of Four in a Bed on Channel 4’s website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Henry Farron will be laid to rest in Blair Atholl. Image: Police Scotland
Perthshire funeral to be held for man, 20, hit by car in Edinburgh
Blain Ross inside St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Perth flood victim's relief as council admits wrongdoing over North Inch floodgates
5
Killiecrankie House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Global recognition for Highland Perthshire venues in prestigious awards
Perth Airport
Perth Airport warns drone users to 'fly responsibly' ahead of Christmas spike
Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
missing Perthshire dog found dead
Perthshire couple heartbroken as week-long search for missing dog ends in tragedy
4
ATM withdrawal
Perth carer took resident's bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k
Men in yellow hi vis gear standing next to open flood gate as filthy brown water pours through from River Tay
Council admits it was 'wrong' to leave Perth floodgates open
12
Chalets at Double Dykes Gypsy Traveller site at Ruthvenvield near Perth
340 Perth homes approved despite 'racism' fears from nearby Traveller site
Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers in front of river and bridge in centre of town
152 new Blairgowrie houses approved, despite 90-plus objections

Conversation