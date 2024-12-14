Cultybraggan Camp operators defend managers after Four in a Bed appearance

The operators of Cultybraggan Camp have defended the site’s managers after an appearance on Four in a Bed.

The former prisoner of war camp appeared on the Channel 4 series, with fellow B&B owners visiting on Wednesday’s episode.

During the episode, contestants discovered that the managers of the camp, Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, do not help with checking guests in.

One couple also found dirty dishes in their hut, refusing to cook their breakfast with the utensils provided.

Cultybraggan finished in last place, with competitors underpaying by a total of £50.

The camp is owned by the village of Comrie and run by the Comrie Development Trust.

Trustee Davie Robertson said: “I didn’t think the girls came over particularly well.

“It’s not often you see something like that where the girls aren’t at the place at all. It’s purely self-catering and self-booking in.

“That’s not featured in the show a lot, it’s very much hotels, B&Bs, that kind of thing.”

Cultybraggan Camp operators discuss Four in a Bed

Davie feels that the other contestants were not used to what Cultybraggan offers contestants.

He said: “There’s nowhere like it.

“If you’re coming to stay at Cultybraggan you’re here for walking, cycling, it’s a good base to tour from.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh are an hour away. Stirling’s over the hill, Perth’s along the road.

“There’s lots of walks and Loch Earn’s not far away, it’s a whole different ball game.

“The girls, give them their due, tried to plug everything but there were things they didn’t mention but time was limited.”

Addressing the camp’s issues

Davie did agree that some of the issues raised in the episode were valid.

He said: “Cleanliness is something we’ve had issues with and hopefully we’re on top of that now.

“The huts looked good but when you come down to the nitty-gritty, with the pots and the pans, that let us down a bit.

“Simple things like the cattle grid was mentioned, we’re in the process of removing that cattle grid now.

“The reason why it was there was to stop the deer from coming into the camp. We’ve got an orchard there and allotments, people put a lot of time into them and the last thing they want is deer to eat everything.

“We don’t have that problem anymore.”

Davie hopes that the camp’s appearance on the show will entice more visitors to the area.

He said: “When they were filming here I asked what happens after and they said that you usually get a spike after the episode goes out.

“People say: “I never knew that existed” and they come back. We’re hoping for a bit of that, it’s getting the name out there.

“One thing that wasn’t mentioned is that it’s owned by the village. I think that would have been a good point to get across and it’s a pity they never mentioned it.”

You can watch this week’s episodes of Four in a Bed on Channel 4’s website.