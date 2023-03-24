Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee

Purchase follows months of talks and could see empty Debenhams unit being filled by a Frasers department store.

By Rob McLaren
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.

Controversial businessman Mike Ashley’s retail firm Frasers Group has completed the acquisition of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The purchase from Legal & General follows months of negotiation on the price, which has not been disclosed, but is understood to be for around £30 million.

The empty Debenhams retail space is now expected to host some of the Frasers brands.

Frasers also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lillywhites and Evans Cycles.

The firm confirmed the acquisition of prime Dundee retail will “provide multiple opportunities for the group’s elevated store concepts”.

As well as Fraser Group brands coming into the centre, there is speculation that future plans could include a new cinema.

Growth plans for Dundee

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of Overgate, hailed the deal.

He said: “The retailing diversity and opportunity this brings will ensure Overgate remains an attractive regional shopping centre for both our local and drive time customers.”

Frasers Group said it would seek to work with Dundee City Council to support its growth plans.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.

James France, Frasers Group head of real estate, said: “The acquisitions of Overgate Shopping Centre and The Mall in Luton, bolster our commitment to the long-term future of physical retail.

“They further demonstrate our commitment to injecting new life into key shopping destinations across the UK and Europe.”

Legal and General acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre from Land Securities in 2014 for £125.3 million.

Frasers will work with specialist real estate asset manager Sovereign Centros to manage the Overgate.

Who is Mike Ashley?

Mr Ashley, 58, is best known for founding Sports Direct chain of retail shops, which made him a billionaire.

He purchased Newcastle United Football Club in 2007, eventually selling the club in October 2021.

In recent years he has acquired several retail brands, including buying House of Fraser from administration in 2018.

Mike Ashley gives evidence to the Business, Innovation and Skills Committee in 2016 over working conditions. Picture: PA

His company now goes under the name Frasers Group. Mr Ashley stepped back from running Frasers last May, when he installed his son-in-law Michael Murray as chief executive. He left the board in October.

But he continues to control more than two-thirds of the shares in the business which is listed on the stock exchange and valued at almost £3.5 billion.

The Dundee shopping centre measures 420,000 sq ft and has more than 60 retail units. It also has a 700-space car park.

The Overgate recently said several shops had renewed leases and festive footfall was strong.

The centre has recently had a blow with Paperchase announcing it will close next week.

Councillor Mark Flynn, city development convener, said: “The purchase of Overgate will create positive spin-offs across Dundee city centre and will help accelerate the recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.

“It will strengthen Dundee’s role as a regional retail centre and will attract more shoppers into the city.

“This will boost spending and also assist in our efforts to promote Dundee and bring in extra investment.”

