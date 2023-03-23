Paperchase: Closure date for Dundee Overgate shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stationary chain Paperchase will close its store within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee later this month.

Branches in Perth High Street and Market Street in St Andrews have already shut following the brand’s financial troubles.

Paperchase’s brand and intellectual property was purchased by Tesco after it fell into administration at the end of January.

The deal did not include the 106 physical retail shops, although administrators Begbies Traynor kept these trading for a short time to clear stock.

The Dundee shop is one of the last to remain open, with offers of around 50% off the cost of cards and other goods.

This shop will close for the final time on Monday afternoon.

Paperchase Dundee disappointment

Begbies Traynor said it is “not anticipated that there will be any further material sale of all or part of the remaining business”.

The Paperchase website stopped accepting orders last week.

The shop closures will result in around 900 redundancies nationwide.

Paperchase previously fell into administration two years ago, with the closure of 37 stores.

In a statement in relation to the Perth shop closure, the chain said: “We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and loyalty over the years.

“Your love for all things stationery has made our stores a bright and vibrant place.”

The manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre, Malcolm Angus, previously expressed his disappointment at the retailer’s troubles.

The shopping centre is currently an acquisition target of Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct firm with talks ongoing.

If the sale, rumoured to be for around £30m, does complete, it could lead to the former Debenhams unit becoming a Frasers department store.