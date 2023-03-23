Paperchase: Closure date for Dundee Overgate shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paperchase: Closure date for Dundee Overgate shop

The stationary chain is shutting all its stores after falling into administration.

By Rob McLaren
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Stationary chain Paperchase will close its store within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee later this month.

Branches in Perth High Street and Market Street in St Andrews have already shut following the brand’s financial troubles.

Paperchase’s brand and intellectual property was purchased by Tesco after it fell into administration at the end of January.

The deal did not include the 106 physical retail shops, although administrators Begbies Traynor kept these trading for a short time to clear stock.

The Dundee shop is one of the last to remain open, with offers of around 50% off the cost of cards and other goods.

This shop will close for the final time on Monday afternoon.

Paperchase Dundee disappointment

Begbies Traynor said it is “not anticipated that there will be any further material sale of all or part of the remaining business”.

The Paperchase website stopped accepting orders last week.

The shop closures will result in around 900 redundancies nationwide.

Paperchase in Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Google Maps

Paperchase previously fell into administration two years ago, with the closure of 37 stores.

In a statement in relation to the Perth shop closure, the chain said: “We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and loyalty over the years.

“Your love for all things stationery has made our stores a bright and vibrant place.”

The manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre, Malcolm Angus, previously expressed his disappointment at the retailer’s troubles.

The shopping centre is currently an acquisition target of Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct firm with talks ongoing.

If the sale, rumoured to be for around £30m, does complete, it could lead to the former Debenhams unit becoming a Frasers department store.

[[title_login]]

