Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing ‘change in mindset’ at League Two side

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum insists the Station Park side should channel their efforts towards securing a League Two play-off spot.

Loons are three points off fourth placed East Fife with a game in hand as they enter into the final eight matches of the season.

McCallum would have accepted eighth place when Ray McKinnon tookover a Forfar side at the foot of the table in November.

But he is aiming higher now.

When asked what the target is for the rest of the season, McCallum said: “It has to be play-offs.

“We have eight games left and need to win as many game as we can. We have loads to play for.

“Ultimately, though, we need to be thinking about play-offs and see what happens from there.

“I’d have bitten your hand off for that before Christmas when we were bottom of the league.

“But we have got ourselves into a position where a win, in our game in hand, puts us into the top four.

“There has been a real shift in mindset. We now go into every game believing it’s winnable.

“That wasn’t always the case when we were losing a lot of games at the start of the season.

“I’m sure every team in and around us will also be thinking they can get play-offs but we have a good squad and need to aim high.”

Marc McCallum ‘bitterly disappointed’ after Stirling loss

Forfar missed out of the chance to move above East Fife with defeat at leaders Stirling Albion in midweek.

But they will travel to Stenhousemuir, who are currently a point above them, on Saturday with another chance to bolster their promotion hopes.

And while manager McKinnon has steadfastly refused to contemplate anything other than survival, he has halted their losing run.

Loons lost eight in 12 games prior to McKinnon’s appointment.

And McCallum added: “We haven’t lost a lot of game lately so when we do we’re bitterly disappointed.

“Stirling are a very good side and I wish them well for the rest of the season. But we believe we can be a match for any side.

“We didn’t deliver against Stirling but we will dust ourselves down and go again when we face Stenhousemuir.”