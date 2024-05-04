Dunfermline provide Deniz Mehmet update after Pars goalkeeper taken to hospital

Dunfermline have revealed that Deniz Mehmet is ‘recuperating’ at home after requiring lengthy treatment during Friday night’s clash with Ayr United.

The goalkeeper complained of dizziness during the 3-3 draw at Somerset Park and then collapsed to his knees late on after taking a goal-kick.

Medical staff from both teams attended to the 31-year-old on the pitch for almost nine minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Max Little.

It is understood he was always conscious and was checked over by paramedics in an ambulance at the ground before being taken to hospital.

One suggestion is Mehmet, who was treated by Dunfermline’s physios shortly before the incident, may have suffered delayed concussion following a head knock in the first-half.

After hospital tests, the Pars number one was released on Friday night and was able to return home. He will continue to be monitored by Pars staff.

A statement from the club on Saturday read: “DAFC can confirm that goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was released from hospital last night and is recuperating back home.

“Thank you to the speedy response of the home and away medical teams, the paramedics who attended and the well wishes of all supporters.”

‘Pretty scary’

It was a worrying end to an eventful 90 minutes for the Fifers, who lost a 3-1 lead to finish the campaign in sixth place in the Championship.

Mehmet was clearly not 100 per cent when Dunfermline conceded two goals in the space of five minutes to be pegged back by Ayr.

He lost his footing for Lucas McRoberts’ 68th-minute strike and appeared to take a long time to get back on his feet after Anton Dowds’ equaliser.

Asked after the game about Mehmet, manager James McPake said: “He is a bit more alert now. He is out the back in the ambulance doing obs [observations] and [they’re] monitoring him at the minute.

“So best wishes to him. It was pretty scary for everyone, not least him and his partner, who will obviously be hearing of it as well.

“He seems okay at the minute but we will do everything we can as a football club to get the checks done and make sure he is okay.

“He was feeling dizzy. There are a few thinking that he maybe got a head knock in the first-half when he came and punched a ball.

“But it wasn’t great to see at the end and best wishes from everyone to big Den.

“He is talking away and saying that he wasn’t feeling great in the game. So, he is now speaking but the first three or four minutes there weren’t great.”