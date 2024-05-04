Dunfermline provide Deniz Mehmet update after Pars goalkeeper taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline provide Deniz Mehmet update after Pars goalkeeper taken to hospital

The East End Park number one received lengthy treatment towards the end of the 3-3 draw with Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet clutches the ball.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have revealed that Deniz Mehmet is ‘recuperating’ at home after requiring lengthy treatment during Friday night’s clash with Ayr United.

The goalkeeper complained of dizziness during the 3-3 draw at Somerset Park and then collapsed to his knees late on after taking a goal-kick.

Medical staff from both teams attended to the 31-year-old on the pitch for almost nine minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Max Little.

Deniz Mehmet lies on the ball after saving Billy Mckay's penalty during Dunfermline's draw with Inverness.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet received lengthy treatment during the 3-3 draw with Ayr United. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

It is understood he was always conscious and was checked over by paramedics in an ambulance at the ground before being taken to hospital.

One suggestion is Mehmet, who was treated by Dunfermline’s physios shortly before the incident, may have suffered delayed concussion following a head knock in the first-half.

After hospital tests, the Pars number one was released on Friday night and was able to return home. He will continue to be monitored by Pars staff.

A statement from the club on Saturday read: “DAFC can confirm that goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was released from hospital last night and is recuperating back home.

“Thank you to the speedy response of the home and away medical teams, the paramedics who attended and the well wishes of all supporters.”

‘Pretty scary’

It was a worrying end to an eventful 90 minutes for the Fifers, who lost a 3-1 lead to finish the campaign in sixth place in the Championship.

Mehmet was clearly not 100 per cent when Dunfermline conceded two goals in the space of five minutes to be pegged back by Ayr.

He lost his footing for Lucas McRoberts’ 68th-minute strike and appeared to take a long time to get back on his feet after Anton Dowds’ equaliser.

Asked after the game about Mehmet, manager James McPake said: “He is a bit more alert now. He is out the back in the ambulance doing obs [observations] and [they’re] monitoring him at the minute.

“So best wishes to him. It was pretty scary for everyone, not least him and his partner, who will obviously be hearing of it as well.

Dunfermline manager James McPake stands on the touchline with his hands behind his back.
Dunfermline manager James McPake admitted Mehmet’s incident was ‘pretty scary’. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He seems okay at the minute but we will do everything we can as a football club to get the checks done and make sure he is okay.

“He was feeling dizzy. There are a few thinking that he maybe got a head knock in the first-half when he came and punched a ball.

“But it wasn’t great to see at the end and best wishes from everyone to big Den.

“He is talking away and saying that he wasn’t feeling great in the game. So, he is now speaking but the first three or four minutes there weren’t great.”

More from Football

David Wotherspoon warming up with Dundee United
David Wotherspoon departs Dundee United as St Johnstone legend confirms: 'My journey with the…
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice
The stunning tifo that greeted Dundee United and Partick Thistle
VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed…
Benji Kimpioka geos back to a ground that holds good memories.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they…
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan reveals Dundee reminders of Perugia as he takes inspiration from 2003 homegrown…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers 'ready' for play-offs insists Ian Murray as boss reveals extent of Dylan…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sports his medal
Jim Goodwin 'so proud' as Dundee United boss urges: Don't take this for granted
The St Johnstone ownership story could move on next week.
St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early…
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United 4-1 Partick Thistle: Tangerines celebrate promotion in style
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers 5-0 Arbroath: Stark's Park side sign off with morale-boosting win - but…