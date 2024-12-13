JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss’ VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of mind games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss’ VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of mind games

The Tangerines gaffer questioned why the SFA's KMI (Key Match Incident) panel outcomes are released just 24 hours before the next round of fixtures.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Jim Goodwin was right to pressure the SFA over their weekly review of VAR decisions going public on a Friday, just 24 hours before Saturday’s games.

In querying whether the timing heaps extra pressure on refs, Goodwin has cutely managed to pile a bit extra on them too, which I think is a neat bit of reverse psychology.

And why not? Refereeing mind games are the sort of thing the Old Firm made their very own specialist subject over the years, and it did them no harm.

And Alex Ferguson as Aberdeen boss was a master of the dark arts of pressuring refs with his comments.

I have some sympathy with refs, who even with VAR are mostly making subjective decisions, but Goodwin is right to query why the KMI panel makes public its verdict on contentious VAR calls from the previous round of matches on Fridays.

Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday
Steven McLean attends the VAR monitor for the one and only time last weekend against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

That’s bound to put pressure on refs taking charge of Saturday games immediately after any of their questionable decisions are highlighted.

So Goodwin is right to ask why extra pressure is applied to the men in the middle, all while cunningly adding a wee bit himself, which might just give United the benefit of the doubt from some refs in the future.

Meanwhile, a win at Motherwell this weekend would give United a big and psychologically important five-point lead over the fifth placed Steelmen.

Godwin thought last Saturday’s draw v Kilmarnock was their best performance of the season, but what struck me most sitting in the press box at Tannadice was the calm, almost serene quality evident in United’s play.

Dundee United players celebrate against Killie
United players celebrate against Killie. Image: SNS

There’s an inner belief flowing though this side stemming from Goodwin, who has channelled his ‘inner Zen’ as a boss.

His calm, collected and cool approach is the polar opposite of the rumbustious, driven, combative defender we knew as a player, but it’s rubbing off on his side, who appear unfazed even when the fortunes go against them.

That doesn’t mean they don’t battle, scrap and dig for every available ball, but they do it in an unflustered and unperturbed way, which exudes massive confidence and self-belief.

After 15 league games, the character of this United side is clearly visible – and it’s one of self-contained assurance and poise.

Conversation