JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss’ VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of mind games

Jim Goodwin was right to pressure the SFA over their weekly review of VAR decisions going public on a Friday, just 24 hours before Saturday’s games.

In querying whether the timing heaps extra pressure on refs, Goodwin has cutely managed to pile a bit extra on them too, which I think is a neat bit of reverse psychology.

And why not? Refereeing mind games are the sort of thing the Old Firm made their very own specialist subject over the years, and it did them no harm.

And Alex Ferguson as Aberdeen boss was a master of the dark arts of pressuring refs with his comments.

I have some sympathy with refs, who even with VAR are mostly making subjective decisions, but Goodwin is right to query why the KMI panel makes public its verdict on contentious VAR calls from the previous round of matches on Fridays.

That’s bound to put pressure on refs taking charge of Saturday games immediately after any of their questionable decisions are highlighted.

So Goodwin is right to ask why extra pressure is applied to the men in the middle, all while cunningly adding a wee bit himself, which might just give United the benefit of the doubt from some refs in the future.

Meanwhile, a win at Motherwell this weekend would give United a big and psychologically important five-point lead over the fifth placed Steelmen.

Godwin thought last Saturday’s draw v Kilmarnock was their best performance of the season, but what struck me most sitting in the press box at Tannadice was the calm, almost serene quality evident in United’s play.

There’s an inner belief flowing though this side stemming from Goodwin, who has channelled his ‘inner Zen’ as a boss.

His calm, collected and cool approach is the polar opposite of the rumbustious, driven, combative defender we knew as a player, but it’s rubbing off on his side, who appear unfazed even when the fortunes go against them.

That doesn’t mean they don’t battle, scrap and dig for every available ball, but they do it in an unflustered and unperturbed way, which exudes massive confidence and self-belief.

After 15 league games, the character of this United side is clearly visible – and it’s one of self-contained assurance and poise.