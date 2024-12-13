Motherwell vs Dundee United: Team news, head-to-head record and who is the card-happy ref?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Motherwell vs Dundee United: Team news, head-to-head record and who is the card-happy ref?

Courier Sport has all the key details ahead of the Terrors' trip west.

Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United against Motherwell at Fir Park.
Sam Dalby gets a shot away when these sides met at Fir Park earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United hope it proves a case of third time lucky as they renew hostilities with Motherwell on Saturday.

The Steelmen have won both meetings of the clubs this season, knocking the Tangerines out of the Premier Sports Cup at Fir Park before emerging victorious on Premiership duty at Tannadice in October.

Both contests were hard-fought and tight, with Stuart Kettlewell’s men ultimately prevailing 2-1

If United can gain some revenge in North Lanarkshire, they will open a five-point lead in fourth spot.

Courier Sport looks ahead to the fixture.

Team news

United could welcome back Kristijan Trapanovski following five weeks out due to a hamstring strain. Ross Docherty is back in training, but Goodwin has vowed not to rush the Tannadice skipper, who last featured on October 5, back into action.

Kristijan Trapanovski celebrates a goal against Dundee for Dundee United
A welcome return: Trapanovski. Image: SNS

Will Ferry will be a notable absentee after his sixth booking of the season triggered a one-match suspension.

For Motherwell, Paul McGinn, Callum Slattery, Jack Vale, Ross Callachan, Tom Sparrow and Zach Robinson are all sidelined, while Stephen O’Donnell could be in contention to start after returning to the bench at the weekend.

Tony Watt is ineligible to face his parent club and Steelmen boss Stuart Kettlewell will serve a one-game touchline ban after accumulating four yellow cards.

What Jim Goodwin said:

“We know Motherwell well enough, given we’ve already played against them a couple of times this season.

“We’ve found ourselves on the wrong end of both results unfortunately but we are going into this game with a lot of confidence; unbeaten in our last five games.

Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure after Dundee United lose out to Motherwell in October
Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure after United lose out to Motherwell in October. Image: SNS

“The aim is to go to Motherwell, give a good account of ourselves and make sure we are on the right side of the result this time.

“Our performances in both games against Motherwell this season have been very good. The only criticism is we lacked a bit of ruthlessness and, added to that, shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times.

“But we are going into this game in a better place than we were going into the last one (against Motherwell).”

Head-to-head at Fir Park (last 5 fixtures)

20/09/24: Motherwell 2-1 Dundee United (Robinson 45, Miller pen 90; Moult 83)

28/05/23: Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United (van Veen 5, Spittal 69, Johnston 82; McGrath pen 31, Fletcher 49)

15/04/23: Motherwell 1-2 Dundee United (van Veen 22; Niskanen 63, McGrath pen 71)

03/09/22: Motherwell 0-0 Dundee United

30/11/21: Motherwell 1-0 Dundee United (Watt 12)

Who is the referee?

Nick Walsh will take charge of the clash in North Lanarkshire.

Referee Nick Walsh has already flashed one red card at Fir Park this season
Nick Walsh has already flashed one red card at Fir Park this season. Image: SNS

He has overseen one United fixture this term – the Tangerines’ 1-0 win against Hearts at Tynecastle – and has dished out SIX red cards in 19 games, including two in Ajax’s 3-0 Europa League win over Qarabag.

Most recently, Walsh dismissed Hibs’ Jordan Obita in Dundee’s 4-1 triumph against the capital club at Dens Park.

Walsh will be assisted by Alastair Mather and Alastair Taylor, with Greg Aitken serving as VAR.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United players celebrate against Killie
Dundee United: 'Best 90 minutes of season' against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash
Luca Stephenson strides forward in possession for Dundee United
Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?
Dundee United players mob manager Jim McLean.
Jim McLean glory years began with Dundee United's 1979 League Cup win
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega roars with delight
Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed
Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
Kristijan Trapanovski fitness latest as Dundee United boss stays cool on Will Ferry absence
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin backs 'clarity' search after Dundee United's Willie Collum talks revealed
3
Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold Willie Collum talks as SFA panel comes under the microscope
Dundee United launched their new third kit at Tenpin in the city. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Dundee United fans react to 'greatest kit in history of world football' as club…
Dundee United wing-back Will Ferry will be missed against Motherwell
Who replaces Will Ferry? 5 Dundee United options assessed
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
LEE WILKIE: Why Sam Dalby's Dundee United move is the perfect loan deal

Conversation