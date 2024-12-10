EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold Willie Collum talks as SFA panel comes under the microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold Willie Collum talks as SFA panel comes under the microscope

The Tangerines' encounter with Kilmarnock saw several incidents where VAR could have intervened.

By Alan Temple
Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday
Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday. Image: SNS

Dundee United have held talks with referees’ chief Willie Collum over fears that the SFA’s weekly Key Match Incident (KMI) panel could be negatively impacting officials, Courier Sport has learned.

The KMI initiative was introduced at the start of the campaign with the admirable goal of increasing transparency and accountability.

The five-person panel consists of three independent members with careers within Scottish football (coaches, former players or media figures), one representative from the SFA and one from SPFL clubs.

The individuals rotate, and an expert knowledge of the rule book is not a prerequisite to sit in judgement of potentially challenging calls.

They vote on the accuracy of VAR decisions from the previous round of fixtures and the results are released on a Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before most referees are due to be in action once more.

Jim Goodwin cuts an annoyed figure on the touchline
Goodwin cuts an annoyed figure on the touchline. Image: SNS

And Courier Sport understands that United’s long-standing concerns about that process and its potential impact on officials have been exacerbated by Saturday’s Premiership fixture against Kilmarnock.

Sevelj shocker

Senior Tannadice figures remain incredulous that Danny Armstrong’s high, studs-up follow-through on Vicko Sevelj – who reported to training this week with a visible cut to his leg – was not referred to the VAR monitor.

United accept that the penalty awarded to Kilmarnock and Sam Dalby’s spot-kick claim after being caught by Kieran O’Hara were both subjective calls.

Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Danny Armstrong’s tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor. Image: SNS

The wider concern, expressed to Collum on Monday, is whether the results of the prior KMI panel – which declared TWO decisions from United’s victory over St Mirren to be erroneous – placed undue pressure on VAR Alan Muir.

Was Muir made more reticent to urge on-field referee Steven McLean to attend the monitor?

It is believed United hope to hold further talks with Collum regarding the merits of the KMI panel as the SFA’s new head of refereeing seeks to improve the standard of officiating in Scotland.

Conversation