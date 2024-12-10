Who replaces Will Ferry? 5 Dundee United options assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who replaces Will Ferry? 5 Dundee United options assessed

Courier Sport analyses who could step in for the Tannadice flyer against Motherwell.

Dundee United wing-back Will Ferry will be missed against Motherwell
Dundee United wing-back Will Ferry will be missed against Motherwell. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin faces a selection conundrum after Will Ferry’s sixth Premiership booking of the campaign triggered a suspension.

Ferry’s one-game ban kicks in seven days after the offence against Kilmarnock, meaning he will miss Saturday’s showdown with Motherwell.

A hammer blow.

With no specialised left wing-back as deputy, Courier Sport analyses Goodwin’s options.

Glenn Middleton

Ferry has been one of United’s most potent attacking threats, bursting forward with pace and whipping in dangerous deliveries.

A natural winger, Middleton would ensure that efficacy from the left flank continues.

An image of Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton
Could Middleton be the answer? Image: SNS

And although not at his most comfortable going in the other direction, the ex-Rangers and St Johnstone man is a diligent worker who can be trusted to do his defensive duties.

Middleton has one assist – a terrific solo run and cross for Sam Dalby against Hibernian – in eight league appearances.

Kevin Holt

If Goodwin opts to change to a back four – something he has only done once from the start in the Premiership this term; away at Rangers – then Holt becomes a prime candidate.

He may not be the youthful bundle of energy that broke through at Queen of the South, but Holt boasts more than 250 senior matches at left-back. The definition of a safe pair of hands.

Dundee United ace Kevin Holt scores a penalty
Kevin Holt is in a fine run of form. Image: SNS

And given the way he has surged forward from centre-back in recent games (he registered FOUR shots against Kilmarnock at the weekend), there is no reason to think he would be a sedentary presence at full-back.

However, would Goodwin want to break up the United back three that has performed so well in recent weeks? That would be a huge call.

Vicko Sevelj

In a squad packed with resourcefulness, Sevelj is perhaps Mr Versatility.

The classy Croatian has started fixtures at centre-back, right wing-back and, most recently, central midfield for the Tangerines.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj runs forward with the ball
Vicko Sevelj in full flow. Image: SNS

The former Hadjuk Split youngster has been particularly impressive in the engine room, making tackles, circulating possession and illustrating an uncanny knack for interceptions.

He has even grabbed a couple of assists.

Sevelj can also operate on the left side of defence, as he illustrated with Radomlje during the 2022/23 campaign. He occupied that role in seven Slovenian top-flight fixtures.

But much like the United gaffer may be reluctant to move Holt, he could be similarly reticent to take Sevelj out of the midfield trenches for a battle at Fir Park.

Ryan Strain

It has been the best part of six years since Strain was deployed on the left; a handful of games for Adelaide United in the A-League.

Nevertheless, he boasts the stamina, trickery and crossing ability to operate on either flank.

Ryan Strain is thwarted by Robby McCrorie against Kilmarnock
Ryan Strain is thwarted by Robby McCrorie against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

And the prospect of Strain stepping inside to create space for the overlap by the left-sided centre-back, or to whip an in-swinging delivery on top of Aston Oxborough, is an intriguing one.

In Luca Stephenson, there is a ready-made replacement at right wing-back, too.

Luca Stephenson

A wildcard addition.

There is absolutely no evidence that Stephenson could be deployed at left wing-back, aside from the fact he seems to excel wherever he plays.

Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson has been outstanding this term. Image: SNS

Stephenson was terrific at right wing-back and has continued that form in midfield. He found the net against Hibernian after an in-game alteration saw him deployed as a right winger.

In the Liverpool U/21 ranks, he played at centre-back.

So, allied with his remarkable engine and peerless work-rate, it is not outlandish to think he might come into Goodwin’s thinking.

But a long shot.

