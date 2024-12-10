Who replaces Will Ferry? 5 Dundee United options assessed

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin faces a selection conundrum after Will Ferry’s sixth Premiership booking of the campaign triggered a suspension.

Ferry’s one-game ban kicks in seven days after the offence against Kilmarnock, meaning he will miss Saturday’s showdown with Motherwell.

A hammer blow.

With no specialised left wing-back as deputy, Courier Sport analyses Goodwin’s options.

Glenn Middleton

Ferry has been one of United’s most potent attacking threats, bursting forward with pace and whipping in dangerous deliveries.

A natural winger, Middleton would ensure that efficacy from the left flank continues.

And although not at his most comfortable going in the other direction, the ex-Rangers and St Johnstone man is a diligent worker who can be trusted to do his defensive duties.

Middleton has one assist – a terrific solo run and cross for Sam Dalby against Hibernian – in eight league appearances.

Kevin Holt

If Goodwin opts to change to a back four – something he has only done once from the start in the Premiership this term; away at Rangers – then Holt becomes a prime candidate.

He may not be the youthful bundle of energy that broke through at Queen of the South, but Holt boasts more than 250 senior matches at left-back. The definition of a safe pair of hands.

And given the way he has surged forward from centre-back in recent games (he registered FOUR shots against Kilmarnock at the weekend), there is no reason to think he would be a sedentary presence at full-back.

However, would Goodwin want to break up the United back three that has performed so well in recent weeks? That would be a huge call.

Vicko Sevelj

In a squad packed with resourcefulness, Sevelj is perhaps Mr Versatility.

The classy Croatian has started fixtures at centre-back, right wing-back and, most recently, central midfield for the Tangerines.

The former Hadjuk Split youngster has been particularly impressive in the engine room, making tackles, circulating possession and illustrating an uncanny knack for interceptions.

He has even grabbed a couple of assists.

Sevelj can also operate on the left side of defence, as he illustrated with Radomlje during the 2022/23 campaign. He occupied that role in seven Slovenian top-flight fixtures.

But much like the United gaffer may be reluctant to move Holt, he could be similarly reticent to take Sevelj out of the midfield trenches for a battle at Fir Park.

Ryan Strain

It has been the best part of six years since Strain was deployed on the left; a handful of games for Adelaide United in the A-League.

Nevertheless, he boasts the stamina, trickery and crossing ability to operate on either flank.

And the prospect of Strain stepping inside to create space for the overlap by the left-sided centre-back, or to whip an in-swinging delivery on top of Aston Oxborough, is an intriguing one.

In Luca Stephenson, there is a ready-made replacement at right wing-back, too.

Luca Stephenson

A wildcard addition.

There is absolutely no evidence that Stephenson could be deployed at left wing-back, aside from the fact he seems to excel wherever he plays.

Stephenson was terrific at right wing-back and has continued that form in midfield. He found the net against Hibernian after an in-game alteration saw him deployed as a right winger.

In the Liverpool U/21 ranks, he played at centre-back.

So, allied with his remarkable engine and peerless work-rate, it is not outlandish to think he might come into Goodwin’s thinking.

But a long shot.