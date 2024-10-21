Glenn Middleton keeps promise to Dundee United teammate as Tannadice winger laps up cheeky celebration in front of Hibs fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton keeps promise to Dundee United teammate as Tannadice winger laps up cheeky celebration in front of Hibs fans

Middleton, making his first Premiership start of the season, notched his first assist.

Sam Dalby, left, toasts Glenn Middleton following his super assist.
Dalby, left, toasts Middleton following his super assist. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton is a man of his word.

The Dundee United winger promised Sam Dalby that he would unlock the Hibs defence and tee up the towering striker for his maiden Tannadice goal.

He delivered during a dazzling first half showing, skipping past Lewis Miller before putting a pin-point cross on a plate of the on-loan Wrexham man.

Middleton repeated the feat in the opening stages of the second half – skipping past Chris Cadden and picking out Dalby with a sumptuous delivery – however, his clinical header was disallowed for an offside earlier in the move.

It was a fine, cathartic display throughout by Middleton, who has patiently waited for his first Premiership start of the season. He took full advantage on Saturday.

Glenn Middleton grabbed his opportunity
Glenn Middleton grabbed his opportunity. Image: Shutterstock.

“Eventually you like to think you will get a chance and you can take it – hopefully, I did that,” said Middleton.

“I said to Sam (Dalby) before the game – and you can ask him if you don’t believe me – that I would get him a goal today! Hopefully, I can get a chance moving forward to keep giving him service into the box.

I think you could see the quality Sam has, especially when the ball was getting played up to him. He did well up there by himself. You can see his size and turn of pace to go in behind when he needs to.”

‘I loved it’

Middleton capped his delightful assist with a cheeky bow to the Hibs fans packed into the Shed, many of whom appeared determined to remind him of a rather underwhelming loan spell at Easter Road in 2019/20.

“I loved it,” he smiled. “I had a feeling in the last couple of days that I would get a start. So, you try to imagine how the game could go. You try to build yourself up in your own head how you want it to go; the things you want to do.

“And when it comes off, you have to enjoy it.”

Glenn Middleton, second from right, is saluted by David Babunski and teammates.
Middleton, second from right, is saluted by David Babunski and teammates. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “They (Hibs fans) gave me a little bit, so I gave it back. It was all in good spirits. I am very grateful to Hibs, as a club, for giving me a chance when I was younger.

“That was just a wee in-the-moment thing after getting some from the start of the game!”

Middleton: It’s a joy to be part of this squad

Goals from Warren O’Hora and Dwight Gayle saw Hibs claim the lead going into the final stages, only for Joe Newell’s red card in the 85th minute of regulation time to turn the game on its head. United grabbed the momentum.

Luca Stephenson levelled before Meshack Ubochioma lobbed home the winning goal, sparking bedlam.

The Nigerian’s effort was the second goal United have scored in the 99th minute in their last three league matches, following on from Ross Graham’s penalty to rescue a 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock.

And Middleton is adamant that is anything but luck.

Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack's winner
Delirious Dundee United stars, including No.15 Middleton, after Meshack’s winner. Image: SNS

“That attitude is the same in training,” said Middleton. “We do small-sided games most days, and those can get away from you – your team can be 4-0 down before you know it.

“Yet, the gaffer is always shouting the exact same message on; to never give up. To keep going. So, this is not by chance. It is constantly in the back of your mind to never stop. We are getting the rewards for that.

“It is a genuine joy to come in every day and be part of this group. You don’t always get that, so hopefully it continues.”

Aberdeen focus

While the scenes were wild in the aftermath of a staggering final at Tannadice, Middleton revealed that boss Goodwin swiftly turned attention to next weekend’s showdown with Aberdeen.

With the Dons boasting a record of 13 wins in 14 games and fresh from holding Celtic to a 2-2 draw in Glasgow, it will undoubtedly be the sternest test of the Tangerines’ unbeaten away league record to date.

Aberdeen players celebrate after an excellent result at Celtic Park.
Aberdeen players celebrate after an excellent result at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

“If you can’t get yourself up for that, there is something wrong with you,” continued Middleton.

“The manager made us focus on that straight away in the changing room. He told us to enjoy the moment – but next week will come round quicker than we know it. It is up to us to get back to training and follow the game plan we are given.

“We will give it our best shot, for sure. Aberdeen have had an unbelievable start, and they have had that for a reason – they are a very good team.

“The way they are set up; the way they are all playing football; their individual players can provide moments of quality – it will be a tough game, but we will go in full of confidence. I am really looking forward to it.”

Conversation