Glenn Middleton keeps promise to Dundee United teammate as Tannadice winger laps up cheeky celebration in front of Hibs fans

Glenn Middleton is a man of his word.

The Dundee United winger promised Sam Dalby that he would unlock the Hibs defence and tee up the towering striker for his maiden Tannadice goal.

He delivered during a dazzling first half showing, skipping past Lewis Miller before putting a pin-point cross on a plate of the on-loan Wrexham man.

Middleton repeated the feat in the opening stages of the second half – skipping past Chris Cadden and picking out Dalby with a sumptuous delivery – however, his clinical header was disallowed for an offside earlier in the move.

It was a fine, cathartic display throughout by Middleton, who has patiently waited for his first Premiership start of the season. He took full advantage on Saturday.

“Eventually you like to think you will get a chance and you can take it – hopefully, I did that,” said Middleton.

“I said to Sam (Dalby) before the game – and you can ask him if you don’t believe me – that I would get him a goal today! Hopefully, I can get a chance moving forward to keep giving him service into the box.

“I think you could see the quality Sam has, especially when the ball was getting played up to him. He did well up there by himself. You can see his size and turn of pace to go in behind when he needs to.”

‘I loved it’

Middleton capped his delightful assist with a cheeky bow to the Hibs fans packed into the Shed, many of whom appeared determined to remind him of a rather underwhelming loan spell at Easter Road in 2019/20.

“I loved it,” he smiled. “I had a feeling in the last couple of days that I would get a start. So, you try to imagine how the game could go. You try to build yourself up in your own head how you want it to go; the things you want to do.

“And when it comes off, you have to enjoy it.”

He added: “They (Hibs fans) gave me a little bit, so I gave it back. It was all in good spirits. I am very grateful to Hibs, as a club, for giving me a chance when I was younger.

“That was just a wee in-the-moment thing after getting some from the start of the game!”

Middleton: It’s a joy to be part of this squad

Goals from Warren O’Hora and Dwight Gayle saw Hibs claim the lead going into the final stages, only for Joe Newell’s red card in the 85th minute of regulation time to turn the game on its head. United grabbed the momentum.

Luca Stephenson levelled before Meshack Ubochioma lobbed home the winning goal, sparking bedlam.

The Nigerian’s effort was the second goal United have scored in the 99th minute in their last three league matches, following on from Ross Graham’s penalty to rescue a 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock.

And Middleton is adamant that is anything but luck.

“That attitude is the same in training,” said Middleton. “We do small-sided games most days, and those can get away from you – your team can be 4-0 down before you know it.

“Yet, the gaffer is always shouting the exact same message on; to never give up. To keep going. So, this is not by chance. It is constantly in the back of your mind to never stop. We are getting the rewards for that.

“It is a genuine joy to come in every day and be part of this group. You don’t always get that, so hopefully it continues.”

Aberdeen focus

While the scenes were wild in the aftermath of a staggering final at Tannadice, Middleton revealed that boss Goodwin swiftly turned attention to next weekend’s showdown with Aberdeen.

With the Dons boasting a record of 13 wins in 14 games and fresh from holding Celtic to a 2-2 draw in Glasgow, it will undoubtedly be the sternest test of the Tangerines’ unbeaten away league record to date.

“If you can’t get yourself up for that, there is something wrong with you,” continued Middleton.

“The manager made us focus on that straight away in the changing room. He told us to enjoy the moment – but next week will come round quicker than we know it. It is up to us to get back to training and follow the game plan we are given.

“We will give it our best shot, for sure. Aberdeen have had an unbelievable start, and they have had that for a reason – they are a very good team.

“The way they are set up; the way they are all playing football; their individual players can provide moments of quality – it will be a tough game, but we will go in full of confidence. I am really looking forward to it.”