Sam Dalby on ‘crazy’ Ryan Reynolds welcome, Louis Moult lessons and Dundee United goal hunt

Sam Dalby was lost for words when he received a welcome to Wrexham from Deadpool. Apart from “crazy”, that is.

Now, the towering striker is determined to Marvel supporters by hitting the goal trail with Dundee United.

Dalby joined the Welsh side in the summer of 2022 and immediately added a bona fide Hollywood A-Lister to his contacts after a call from Ryan Reynolds, the co-owner of the club alongside Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenny.

From being a part of the Disney+ documentary following Wrexham’s fortunes, to always having a target on their backs and learning from the likes of ex-Scotland striker Steven Fletcher, it was seldom dull.

But now on loan at Tannadice – and away from the media glare that has been shone on the Dragons – he is determined to take full advantage of a crack at the Scottish Premiership and much needed first team football.

“I’ve met Ryan and Rob quite a few times, actually,” Dalby smiled. “They’re quite involved with the club.

“They’re always checking in on you and text you. That wasn’t something I expected when I first joined, but it makes it a bit more personal.

“I’ll get the question a lot: “Do you actually know him (Reynolds)?” Or is it just a name on the club.

“But the first day I signed, I got a call and it’s just a case of, “hey, it’s Ryan!”

“That’s something that you don’t really expect. It’s just crazy.”

On going from the likes of Southend, Woking and Leyton Orient to becoming an impromptu TV star, Dalby adds: “To be honest, you get used to it quite quickly. There are cameras about, but the people behind them are great.

“So, if you have that relationship with them, it makes it a lot easier.”

Thick skin

The financial boost, increased profile and rise through the divisions (Wrexham are now challenging for promotion to the Championship) has undoubtedly revitalised what was an ailing community football club.

However, it has done nothing for their popularity among rival teams, with Dalby acknowledging that leading the line for Wrexham requires “thick skin”.

It is something he believes will stand him in good stead in Scotland.

“You get a lot of attention…a lot of negative attention as well,” continued Dalby.

“I went there when I was 21 years old, and it was very different from clubs I’ve been at before — playing in front of thousands of fans every week.

“But I feel like that helped me develop mentally, learning to deal with that attention.

“It definitely helped me develop a thick skin.”

The Wrexham connection, past and present

While Dalby has experienced the new Wrexham, Louis Moult was part of the old.

Before the influx of Hollywood riches, Moult notched 23 goals in his sole campaign with the club in the Vanarama Conference back in 2014/15.

Now he is imparting his experience and knowledge to Dalby.

“I think we’ve had very different experiences,” Dalby continued. “But he had nothing but good things to say. He was telling me that he seen me play down there, because he visits quite a lot.

“I can learn so much from Louis. He’s a very clever player. A lot of his positive traits and attributes are mental – he just seems to be one step ahead of everyone else. You know you can pick things up off him and try to implement that into your game.

“If someone’s just quicker than you, for example, you can never replicate that. But when it’s all upstairs, you can try and use those clever movements and clever touches to bring into your game.”

A team effort

But with Moult facing a race against time to be in contention for this afternoon’s visit of Hibernian, that attacking burden could fall upon Dalby, who is desperate to break his duck for the Tangerines – albeit after just five appearances.

United’s strikers have been tasked with offering more than just finding the net, as underlined by the fact their last nine goals have been scored by eight different players.

It is a team effort, with the entire squad being challenged to chip in.

Nevertheless, as a front-man, getting off the mark is an itch Dalby is desperate to scratch.

He added: “I think that the first one is always a big one.

“But when you’re chasing the goal, that’s when the goals will dry up. If you just keep focusing on what you’re doing – keep doing the right things – then I know it will come.”