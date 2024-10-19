VIDEO: Bridge of Dun from above as Storm Babet repairs continue on 240-year-old Angus crossing built on WOODEN planks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Bridge of Dun from above as Storm Babet repairs continue on 240-year-old Angus crossing built on WOODEN planks

The repair bill for A-listed Bridge of Dun over the River South Esk is already close to £250,000.

By Graham Brown

Engineers have revealed the scale of the task facing them in the rebuild of an A-listed Angus bridge which remains closed a year on from Storm Babet.

As the area marks the first anniversary of the most severe weather event in recent history, Bridge of Dun is at the heart of a painstaking restoration project.

Babet left a gaping hole in the bridge after a flood relief arch almost completely collapsed.

Storm Babet damage to Bridge of Dun.
Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

The bridge – which cost £3,128 in 1787 – spans the River South Esk near Bridge of Dun station.

It has now been revealed the original construction was built on wooden planks to stabilise the foundations on the sand and gravel, but have since rotted away.

It carries the U444 west of Montrose. While it’s not a key road, it is well used by locals, particularly farmers.

And its closure means a long detour through the town to access either side of the river.

Drone footage by Courier photographer Kim Cessford shows the latest stage of the painstaking Angus Council restoration project.

And it reveals how far the floodwaters spread to demolish the relief arch on the south side of the bridge.

Bridge of Dun damage after Storm Babet
The aerial view reveals the extent of River South Esk flooding which destroyed the flood relief arch. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

We can reveal the bill to the end of September is £227,380 – and set to rise.

Engineers say “significant difficulties” have delayed the repair project.

In Babet’s aftermath, Brechin Bridge was the council’s priority. It eventually re-opened in February.

That allowed contractors to move to Bridge of Dun, where further investigations including laser scanning was carried out.

Repair progress

Since then the key milestones have included:

  • April 2024 Emergency demolition including sorting of stone to the point where a ground investigation could be safely undertaken.
  • May 2024 A Cone Penetration Testing (CPT) rig was brought in from Abertay University to undertake rapid further testing to a depth of around 10.5m. This identified a potentially suitable rock head at around 10.5m below ground level.
  • June/July 2024 – Engineering consultants working on outline designs. Masonry cleaned and sorted for rebuild. Temporary propping installed.
  • August 2024 Further rotary drilling testing undertaken to 20m depth. Unfortunately results revealed unsuitable ground conditions to rebuild the relief arch and piling is not feasible.

 

What is the next stage at Bridge of Dun?

Angus Council said: “Engineers are now investigation installing a ‘floating’ concrete raft foundation with ground improvement undertaken to ensure there is sufficient bearing capacity in the soils.”

It is likely to involved a ‘grout’ injection into the soil at the bridge’s southern end.

“A geotechnical specialist has been brought on board by our principal contractor to support this.

Bridge of Dun repair following Storm Babet.
Supports have been put in on the flood relief arch structure. Image: Angus Council

“We hope to receive the final design once all testing is complete and will progress with the listed building consent process.”

They say the contractor is in place and ready to start work as soon as those steps are complete.

But there is a warning that may still be months away as Angus battens down for another winter.

Bridge of Dun repair progress a year on from Storm Babet.
Storm Babet tore a huge hole in the 237-year-old structure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Once groundworks and foundations are complete the rebuilding of the arch using the demolished masonry and lime mortar can commence,” said the council.

“This will be a protracted process and require favourable weather conditions to reinstate the listed bridge.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The battery energy storage plant would be built on vacant ground at Kirkton Industrial Estate in Arbroath. Image: Google
Battery plant plan for heart of Arbroath industrial estate
Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
IN PICTURES: Storm Babet and the long road to recovery one year on
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
The crash happened on the B965 between Friockheim and Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Driver charged 16 months after 74-year-old cyclist died in Angus road crash
June Soutar in her home on East Mill Road in Brechin, which is still in the process of being refurbished a year on from Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'I've never known stress like this': Brechin residents a year on from Storm Babet
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
'Naive' Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Roads chiefs say 'no significant speeding' issue on Forfar street residents want cut to…
5
The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet battered the country. Shows four people wading through deep water with an inflatable boat.
How Storm Babet brought record-breaking rainfall to Tayside and Fife
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Brechin anger leads Angus Council to ditch 'myth-busting' Storm Babet campaign
5
A wall at Arbroath Harbour was smashed in bad weather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath Harbour wall 'obliterated' by high tides and strong winds

Conversation