A-listed Bridge of Dun will be saved despite serious Storm Babet damage

Relief arches built into the design of 236-year-old Bridge of Dun took a hammering from River South Esk floodwaters during Storm Babet.

By Graham Brown
Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council is confident the 236-year-old Bridge of Dun can be saved after being badly damaged during Storm Babet.

And it’s emerged the skills of its original designer may have prevented the structure from being lost to the River South Esk.

The devastating October storm collapsed part of the A-listed bridge, leaving a huge hole in the road.

It will stay shut for some time.

Assessment work takes place at the Bridge of Dun
Inspections of the damaged bridge have taken place. Image: Angus Council

But although the damage is serious, Angus Council say it is a straightforward repair.

Tenders are already out for the work.

Designed to withstand flooding

The Bridge of Dun is built with relief arches designed to cope with some levels of flooding.

“In the extreme flooding caused by Storm Babet, the southern relief arch has been undermined by water volume to such an extent that it collapsed, taking the road above with it,” said the council.

“Both will need to be rebuilt.

Bridge of Dun near Montrose
North and South relief piers were damaged by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

“The North relief arch was also undermined.

“Intermediate repairs have been done to reduce any further damage and further work will be needed.”

The bridge design will also make the operation less complex than the task facing the council at the A933 bridge leading into Brechin.

“While it is a bigger job than the repair to Brechin Bridge, it is more straightforward because, at normal river levels, both arches are set on land and not in water,” the council added.

“We are currently in the process of securing a contractor for this work and will have clear timescales once this is done.

“However, some further ground investigation will still be needed to provide an even more accurate picture of the damage as water levels, hopefully, drop.”

Alexander Steven designed the bridge, which was completed in 1787 at a cost of £3,128.

Meanwhile, Justinhaugh Bridge north of Forfar has also re-opened.

The stretch of road beside the South Esk leading to the Memus turn-off suffered severe flooding.

“Embankment stabilisation work has been completed and the bridge and access roads are fully open,” said the council.

 

