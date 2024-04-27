Popular Glen Clova Hotel proposal for 170-person wedding function suite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Glen Clova Hotel proposal for 170-person wedding function suite

The historic Angus glens hotel hopes to add a barn-style extension to expand its success as a wedding venue.

By Graham Brown
How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look.
How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look. Image: Voigt Architects

Glen Clova Hotel has lodged plans for a barn-style function suite to broaden its appeal to wedding couples.

The 18-bedroom hotel sits at the foot of Glen Doll in the Cairngorms National Park.

It’s already a favourite with couples looking for a stunning location for their ceremony.

Photomontage of how a Glen Clova Hotel function suite extension would look.
A design image of the planned Glen Clova Hotel extension. Image: Voigt Architects

Many choose to get married in the nearby Clova Kirk, which is now run by a community trust.

The hotel, north of Kirriemuir, also has steading accommodation and luxury lodges.

And it has submitted a proposal to Angus Council for a function suite extension.

The barn-style building would be able to accommodate around 170 people.

Barn-style extension to Glen Clova Hotel

A series of designs by Arbroath firm Voigt Architects show how the addition to the main hotel building would look.

Planning application for function suite at Glen Clova Hotel.
An interior shot of the proposed function suite. Image: Voigt Architects
Glen Clova Hotel expansion plan lodged with Angus Council.
A design image of the barn-style extension at night. Image: Voigt Architects
Glen Clova Hotel is popular as a wedding venue.
Couples could marry in Glen Clova Hotel. Image: Voigt Architects

The hotel says the current constraints of the original building are proving a big hurdle.

“Our current set-up, with a single indoor area serving as both a restaurant for regular and local customers and a function room for weddings, poses significant challenges,” states the planning submission.

“When the main restaurant is set up for the wedding party, we face the dilemma of accommodating guests seeking a quiet retreat to explore the Angus glens.

“This often means turning away patrons who have been up walking Loch Brandy or along Corrie Fee who call in past to have a well-earned lunch or drink as we have no space to seat them.”

Early interest in proposal

The barn would be built on part of the existing car park.

Glen Clova Hotel wants to extend its function ara into the existing car park.
An overhead view of where the extension would sit. Image: Voigt Architects
Main entrance to Glen Clova Hotel with planned function suite extension.
The function suite would extend from the existing hotel building. Image: Voigt Architects

If Angus councillors approve the plan the hotel hopes wedding bookings will double from 20 to 40+ in 2026.

And it could double the workforce in peak season.

“Glen Clova could become synonymous with picturesque weddings, attracting overseas couples seeking a memorable and scenic backdrop,” adds the proposal.

Glen Clova Hotel in Angus is a popular wedding venue.
Glen Clova Hotel wants to widen its appeal to couples getting married. Image: Voigt Architects
Glen Clova Hotel function suite proposal.
How the new function suite would look at night. Image: Voigt Architects

“Our barn design emphasises openness, showcasing the beauty of the Angus glens to guests and encouraging them to return for future stays.

“Our research has already shown promising results, with six weddings booked on the mere mention of our intention to construct a barn.”

The planning application will be considered by councillors in due course.

Conversation