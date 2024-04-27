Popular Glen Clova Hotel proposal for 170-person wedding function suite

Glen Clova Hotel has lodged plans for a barn-style function suite to broaden its appeal to wedding couples.

The 18-bedroom hotel sits at the foot of Glen Doll in the Cairngorms National Park.

It’s already a favourite with couples looking for a stunning location for their ceremony.

Many choose to get married in the nearby Clova Kirk, which is now run by a community trust.

The hotel, north of Kirriemuir, also has steading accommodation and luxury lodges.

And it has submitted a proposal to Angus Council for a function suite extension.

The barn-style building would be able to accommodate around 170 people.

Barn-style extension to Glen Clova Hotel

A series of designs by Arbroath firm Voigt Architects show how the addition to the main hotel building would look.

The hotel says the current constraints of the original building are proving a big hurdle.

“Our current set-up, with a single indoor area serving as both a restaurant for regular and local customers and a function room for weddings, poses significant challenges,” states the planning submission.

“When the main restaurant is set up for the wedding party, we face the dilemma of accommodating guests seeking a quiet retreat to explore the Angus glens.

“This often means turning away patrons who have been up walking Loch Brandy or along Corrie Fee who call in past to have a well-earned lunch or drink as we have no space to seat them.”

Early interest in proposal

The barn would be built on part of the existing car park.

If Angus councillors approve the plan the hotel hopes wedding bookings will double from 20 to 40+ in 2026.

And it could double the workforce in peak season.

“Glen Clova could become synonymous with picturesque weddings, attracting overseas couples seeking a memorable and scenic backdrop,” adds the proposal.

“Our barn design emphasises openness, showcasing the beauty of the Angus glens to guests and encouraging them to return for future stays.

“Our research has already shown promising results, with six weddings booked on the mere mention of our intention to construct a barn.”

The planning application will be considered by councillors in due course.