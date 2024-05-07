Plan lodged for new-look Carnoustie Baptist Church

A planning bid has been submitted for a revamped frontage on Carnoustie’s town centre Baptist Church.

The church has been on the High Street since 2011.

It has a regular congregation of around 50 members.

And the building also hosts other activities including a toddler group, knit and natter, and a drop-in for the elderly.

The latest application seeks to renew a planning permission granted four years ago.

Angus planners approved the design in June 2020.

But the church wasn’t in a position to go ahead with the work.

So the permission lapsed last year.

Arbroath firm Voigt Architects has designed a new plan to take away the narrow entrance and opaque windows on the frontage.

“The desire is for the frontage of the church building to be more appealing, particularly given its prominent location on the High Street,” they say.

In time, the church also hopes to create a main sanctuary more suitable for its services.

“In summary it is hoped the proposal will provide the congregation and visitors with a new, modern welcoming entrance,” the application adds.

Angus Council will determine the application in due course.