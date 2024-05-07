Plan lodged for new-look Carnoustie Baptist Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan lodged for new-look Carnoustie Baptist Church

The congregation wants to create a welcoming frontage for the town centre church.

By Graham Brown
How the new Carnoustie Baptist Church entrance would look. Image: Voigt Architects
How the new Carnoustie Baptist Church entrance would look. Image: Voigt Architects

A planning bid has been submitted for a revamped frontage on Carnoustie’s town centre Baptist Church.

The church has been on the High Street since 2011.

It has a regular congregation of around 50 members.

And the building also hosts other activities including a toddler group, knit and natter, and a drop-in for the elderly.

Carnoustie Baptist Church on the High Street.
The current church frontage on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Supplied

The latest application seeks to renew a planning permission granted four years ago.

Angus planners approved the design in June 2020.

But the church wasn’t in a position to go ahead with the work.

So the permission lapsed last year.

Arbroath firm Voigt Architects has designed a new plan to take away the narrow entrance and opaque windows on the frontage.

Carnoustie baptist church planning application.
The church building sits in a prominent position on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Voigt Architects

“The desire is for the frontage of the church building to be more appealing, particularly given its prominent location on the High Street,” they say.

In time, the church also hopes to create a main sanctuary more suitable for its services.

Carnoustie Baptist Church planning application.
How the new church entrance would look. Image: Voigt Architects

“In summary it is hoped the proposal will provide the congregation and visitors with a new, modern welcoming entrance,” the application adds.

Angus Council will determine the application in due course.

