Voigt Architects have designs on bright future in new studio at Arbroath harbour visitor centre

A new era has begun for an Arbroath architectural practice.

And Voigt Architects’ move into the harbour visitor centre building has brought the town’s one-time tourist information centre back into use.

The move is just 400 metres from the firm’s former premises.

But the firm says the modern studio is an ideal location from which to take the award-winning business into the future.

Harbourside visitor centre

Director Jonathan Reeve said: “We were keen to retain our practice in Arbroath to serve our loyal local client base and new clients.

“We looked at various locations.

“The studio had been sitting empty for some time, but the space is superb and the location is great.

“This feels like an exciting new step for the practice.

“And we are delighted we are doing it with the superb team that we have.

“We are a very close-knit dynamic team, which feels very much like family.

“We are very fortunate to be working on a number of exciting projects, from very small to large.”

Those include a new visitor centre at the family-owned Arbikie distillery just up the Angus coast.

And the company has harnessed the latest 3D and VR software. It allow clients to enjoy a virtual walk through of their project.

Legacy to renowned local architect Heinz Voigt

The chartered architects’ practice is led by managing director Maureen King, alongside fellow directors Robert Burness, Kenny Falconer, Lee Fotheringham and Jonathan Reeve.

Voigt Architects Limited was established in 2018.

It was formed by directors and staff from the former Voigt Partnership following the untimely death of its managing director, Heinz Voigt.

Heinz was a well-known figure in Tayside architectural circles as well as numerous sporting organisations.

He died in December 2017 at the age of 64.

His name was given to an award celebrating Angus’ building of the decade in 2019.

“The new practice is dedicated to his memory and continuing his legacy,” added Jonathan.

Tourist office shut five years ago

Visit Scotland moved out of the building in December 2017.

But the Angus Council-owned building is now thriving again.

There is already a mix of business and craft shops in the visitor centre.

And its foyer is home to a striking ten-foot hand-crafted unicorn created by Arbroath’s Woolly Workers yarn-bombing group.

Craig Lafferty of Invest in Angus said it was encouraging to have such a well-known local name in the centre.

“Our portfolio of commercial property, available through Invest in Angus, aims to enable growth and investment of businesses across the region,” he added.

“We are delighted to be able to support Voight Architects in finding a new premises to meet their business needs.

“The Arbroath harbour visitor centre is now fully let and an ideal location to showcase such a prominent and well-respected local business”.