Voigt Architects have designs on bright future in new studio at Arbroath harbour visitor centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Voigt Architects have designs on bright future in new studio at Arbroath harbour visitor centre

By Graham Brown
April 25 2022, 4.45pm
The Voigt Architects team outside their new studio. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
The Voigt Architects team outside their new studio. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

A new era has begun for an Arbroath architectural practice.

And Voigt Architects’ move into the harbour visitor centre building has brought the town’s one-time tourist information centre back into use.

The move is just 400 metres from the firm’s former premises.

Voigt Architects
Maureen King, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness, Lee Fotheringham and Jonathan Reeve in the new studio. Pic: Steve Brown/ DCT Media.

But the firm says the modern studio is an ideal location from which to take the award-winning business into the future.

Harbourside visitor centre

Director Jonathan Reeve said: “We were keen to retain our practice in Arbroath to serve our loyal local client base and new clients.

“We looked at various locations.

“The studio had been sitting empty for some time, but the space is superb and the location is great.

“This feels like an exciting new step for the practice.

“And we are delighted we are doing it with the superb team that we have.

“We are a very close-knit dynamic team, which feels very much like family.

Voigt Architects
The firm uses the latest VR technology. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“We are very fortunate to be working on a number of exciting projects, from very small to large.”

Those include a new visitor centre at the family-owned Arbikie distillery just up the Angus coast.

And the company has harnessed the latest 3D and VR software. It allow clients to enjoy a virtual walk through of their project.

Legacy to renowned local architect Heinz Voigt

The chartered architects’ practice is led by managing director Maureen King, alongside fellow directors Robert Burness, Kenny Falconer, Lee Fotheringham and Jonathan Reeve.

Voigt Architects Limited was established in 2018.

It was formed by directors and staff from the former Voigt Partnership following the untimely death of its managing director, Heinz Voigt.

Heinz was a well-known figure in Tayside architectural circles as well as numerous sporting organisations.

He died in December 2017 at the age of 64.

His name was given to an award celebrating Angus’ building of the decade in 2019.

Arbroath visitor centre
Arbroath harbour visitor centre is fully occupied again. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“The new practice is dedicated to his memory and continuing his legacy,” added Jonathan.

Tourist office shut five years ago

Visit Scotland moved out of the building in December 2017.

But the Angus Council-owned building is now thriving again.

There is already a mix of business and craft shops in the visitor centre.

And its foyer is home to a striking ten-foot hand-crafted unicorn created by Arbroath’s Woolly Workers yarn-bombing group.

Craig Lafferty of Invest in Angus said it was encouraging to have such a well-known local name in the centre.

Voiugt Architects
Craig Lafferty (left) of Invest in Angus with Kenny Falconer, Maureen King, Robert Burness, Lee Fotheringham and Jonathan Reeve of Voigt Architects. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“Our portfolio of commercial property, available through Invest in Angus, aims to enable growth and investment of businesses across the region,” he added.

“We are delighted to be able to support Voight Architects in finding a new premises to meet their business needs.

“The Arbroath harbour visitor centre is now fully let and an ideal location to showcase such a prominent and well-respected local business”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]