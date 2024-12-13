Green-light recommendation for 20MW Arbroath solar and battery storage scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green-light recommendation for 20MW Arbroath solar and battery storage scheme

The 30-hectare Denfield development, which will go before councillors next week, is earmarked for farmland north-west of the town.

By Graham Brown
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north west of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects
Changes to a 20MW Arbroath solar farm and energy storage site have brought an approval recommendation from Angus Council planning officials.

The Denfield project would cover more than 30 hectares of farmland around a kilometre north-west of the town.

It also lies west of the 45 Commando Royal Marines base at Condor.

The solar plan first came forward in September 2023.

But it was later withdrawn by local farmer Peter Stirling after drawing 50 objections.

A redesign of the layout has seen increased buffer zones put in around the scheme to reduce the impact on nearby homes.

However, there are still 17 objections to the application.

Council planning officials say they do not believe the impact on neighbours is unacceptable.

They are recommending conditional approval of the proposal when it goes before development standards committee councillors on Tuesday.

Solar farm layout

The development would cover 32 hectares of farmland in total, with 20ha of solar panels.

Those would have an export capacity of 12.5MW.

A 7MW battery energy storage system (BESS) would sit in a 0.19ha compound.

The solar panels are proposed in three areas measuring approximately five, six and nine hectares. The south facing panels would be angled at 23 degrees.

Arbroath solar farm proposal
Solar panels would be set in three areas on the site. Image: Voigt Architects

The applicants indicate the highest edge would be 2.25m above ground level.

And they say the lie of the land will allow a large proportion of the panels to sit below the floor level of nearby homes.

Buffer zones have been added between houses east and south of the site.

Local concerns which remain around the proposal include:

  • Loss of prime agricultural land
  • Adverse landscape and visual impact
  • Cumulative impact with existing and proposed battery storage facilities and solar farms
  • Impact on wildlife and habitats
  • Property value impact

Local and national policies support Arbroath plan

Officers say: “The proposed development would result in some change to the character of the landscape.

“But the impacts would be localised and the existing pattern of field boundaries, walls and the core path would remain unchanged.”

They add: “There is a proposal for another much larger solar and BESS proposal to the west, around 3.25km from the application site.

“However, there is no planning application for that proposal at this time. Issues regarding cumulative impact can appropriately be considered if and when an application for that development is submitted.

“The proposal would give rise to impacts on the landscape and visual amenity of the area.

Arbroath solar farm and battery storage scheme application.
The Hercules Burn and a core path run past the Denfield site. Image: Voigt Architects

“It would have some limited adverse impact on the amenity of occupants of the closest dwellings; it would result in increased traffic during the construction period; and the amenity of core paths and recreational access in general would be reduced.

“However, all adverse impacts must be balanced against the desirability of facilitating a development that would provide a significant contribution towards renewable energy generation.

“Development plan policy at national and local levels provides strong support for renewable energy development.”

